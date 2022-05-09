Atlanta’s Miles Robinson likely to miss World Cup with Achilles injury



Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson is likely to miss the World Cup for the United States after his left Achilles tendon ruptured during an MLS match.

The team announced that Robinson would undergo surgery on Monday after an MRI confirmed the worst case scenario.

Robinson was injured in a contactless game in the first half of Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire. The 25-year-old central defender was carried off the field on a stretcher. He faces a long recovery and rehabilitation period that will probably cost him a roster spot at the World Cup.

The Americans will open the tournament on November 21 in Qatar against Ukraine, Scotland or Wales. Robinson started 11 of 14 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. team.

“Just heartbreaking,” said Atlanta defender Brooks Lennon. “I think we were all shocked. We are praying for her. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

In the 14th minute, Robinson stepped back to the midfield strip to head a ball headed by Chinnoso Off. When Stanislav approached Ivanov but did not make contact, Robinson took the ball down and kicked the front with his right foot as he landed awkwardly and fell.

Robinson pointed to his left leg with both his arms, hit the artificial turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and again pointed to his leg when the athletic coaches came to present him.

Robinson has three goals in 21 international games. He scored a memorable goal in last August’s 1-0 win over Mexico in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Robinson’s rate will force US coach Greg Barhalter to consider other options in the World Cup’s central defense.

Walker Zimmerman made nine starts during the qualifiers, Chris Richards got four, John Brooks and Mark Mackenzie got two and Tim Rem got one.

Aaron Long, Eric Palmer-Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers are also prospects for the Americans.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, are dealing with another devastating injury and have questions about both its training program and field turf at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta have previously lost goalkeeper Brad Guzan (right Achilles), midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (right ACL) and third string keeper Dylan Castanhera (left Achilles) due to late season injuries.

Also, star forward Joseph Martinez is recovering on April 6 after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The team said he would miss six to eight weeks.

“I have never seen anything so bad,” United coach Gonzalo Pineda said of the injury. “We’re testing for everything. We can’t find anything different. We always test and compare day after day, that’s our routine, but also they take a little longer and they test everything. There’s nothing. I mean, Sometimes your luck is bad and we just have to try to find a solution. “

Atlanta players are shocked at another big rate.

“It’s very sad,” said midfielder Franco Ibara. “We don’t know what’s going on. I’m sorry to see a team that has worked so hard all week to come and play and get serious injuries like us.”