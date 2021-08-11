ATM machine installed in meghalaya hospital where inventor was born

Today, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is seen in every bank’s premises and other prominent places. With the help of this machine, any person can withdraw money from the bank account using the card at any time.

ATM was invented by Adrian Shepherd Baron in 1965. The first ATM was installed at Barclays Bank in London in 1967. Shepherd Baron was born in a hospital in Meghalaya in 1925. 53 years after the invention of ATM, now ATM is installed in this hospital. This ATM has been installed by State Bank of India. According to Meghalaya Health Department officials, SBI installed an ATM at Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital on August 7.

The hospital will turn 100 next year: The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. Roken Nongram, told PTI that next year this hospital will be 100 years old. To celebrate this achievement, we requested State Bank of India to install ATMs in the hospital premises. Accepting our request, the bank has installed an ATM in the hospital premises. This hospital is located in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Patients and hospital staff will get facilities: Nongram said that the installation of this ATM will bring a lot of convenience to the patients and the hospital staff. He also thanked the SBI management for accepting the request for installation of ATMs. Nongram said that this ATM is also special because its inventor was born 96 years ago in this hospital. Shepherd Baron died in a hospital in Skodland in 2010.

This is how the idea of ​​ATM came?: Once the Shepherd Baron went to the bank to withdraw money. But the bank was closed due to a delay of 1 minute. Because of this the Baron could not withdraw the money. Then he thought that when a machine can get chocolate for 24 hours, then why can’t money come out. After this he built ATMs for the convenience of the people.





