Atrangee Re (2021) Release date, story, cast, songs, full movie Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush

Then’s the list of New and Rearmost Akshay Kumar Upcoming Pictures release dates for Hindi Pictures this list is subject to changes as it depends on bowdlerize certification. This list also contains heroines details wherever available about atrangi re full movie.

Release Date 24 December 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Drama, Romance

Cast Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan

Director Aanand L. Rai

Writer Himanshu Sharma

Cinematography Pankaj Kumar

Music A.R. Rahman

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aruna Bhatia, Himanshu Sharma, Aanand L. Rai

Production T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions Pvt Ltd, Cape of Good Films

CertificateU/A

Top cast

Akshay Kumar as Sajjad Ali Sara Ali Khan as Rinku Sooryavanshi Dhanush as Vishnu Palak Singh Rohit Kumar Sharma as Mahesh

(as Shubham Sharma) Florian Dibra as Micky Menka Rai as Menka Heroxicated Armaan as Armaan Bhomaram Suthar as Rohan

Atrangee Re Ringtone – Akshay Kumar| Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush| Download Mp3 Manly, and Womanish Interpretation Tone, Discourses, BGM, Necessary, Flute Ringtone.

Atrangee Re Ringtone

Atrangee Re is a forthcoming Indian romantic drama film directed by Ayanand L Rai and starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar. T-Series, produced by Color Yellow Products and Cape of Good Flicks. It was first listed for worldwide release in theaters on 14 February 2021, with Valentine’s Day. Still, post-production detainments due to the COVID-19 epidemic in India pushed it indefinitely. The film was eventually listed to be released on 6 August 2021.

Atrangi re Story

The romantic drama, set in Bihar and Madurai, follows Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a young woman who works in a railway station kiosk, whose story is told across two timelines; one where she marries the cunning and quirky Vishnu (Dhanush), and the other where she falls for the extravagant circus ringmaster Anil (Akshay Kumar).

Upon release of the trailer, Dhanush tweeted, “A film that’s very close to my heart”, while Sara Ali tweeted, “Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks,” and Akshay posted, “It’s time to feel the madness of this love story.”

Owing to the pandemic, the film skipped its theatrical worldwide release on 14 February 2021 and has opted for an OTT release instead.

The film score and soundtrack comprise folk-classical-based compositions by A. R. Rahman, marking his second collaboration with the film’s director after Raanjhanaa, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The soundtrack features tracks by Shreya Ghoshal and Dhanush.

Atrangi Re will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

Atrangee Re Cast-

Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar as Shaukat Ali

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Atrangee Re Production-

atrangi re remake of which movie – Khan and Dhanush officially blazoned the shoot movements on 1 March 2020 in Lucknow, before the product desisted in the 3rd week of March due to the COVID-19 epidemic in India. The two proceeded their stakes in July 2020, after which Kumar joined the set on 4 December 2020. Dhanush and Kumar wrapped the film in late December. The entire film eventually wrapped up on 27 March 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Atrangee Re Music-

The film’s score and soundtrackA.R. Rahman is composed with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, with Ayanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa. The first track presented by Shreya Ghoshal had formerly been recorded. The songs of the film are folk-classical- grounded compositions.

Dhanush performed a song for the reader.



Atrangi re trailer | atrangi re movie trailer

atrangi re meaning

atrangi re meaning is a very different person from other people from this world or from out of this world.

People search the following spots in Google for Movie downloads

atrangi re full Movie Download 9xMovies

Numerous people are fond of watching pictures. That’s why people start searching in numerous ways to download pictures on the internet. And at present, there are numerous similar websites on Google, which give pictures to people for free. That’s why numerous people search atrangi re full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch pictures.

READ Also Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian struggles with coronavirus while studying for exam

atrangi re full Movie Download Tamilrockers

Numerous people are fond of watching pictures. That’s why people start searching in numerous ways to download pictures on the internet. And at present, there are numerous similar websites on Google, which give pictures to people for free. That’s why numerous people search atrangi re full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Pictures.

atrangi re full Movie Download FilmyWap

Numerous people are fond of watching pictures. That’s why people start searching in numerous ways to download pictures on the internet. And at present, there are numerous similar websites on Google, which give pictures to people for free. That’s why numerous people search atrangi re full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Pictures.

atrangi re full Movie Download FilmyZilla

Numerous people are fond of watching pictures. That’s why people start searching in numerous ways to download pictures on the internet. And at present, there are numerous similar websites on Google, which give pictures to people for free. That’s why numerous people search atrangi re full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.

Through the website Gadgetclock.com, you’re informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You can not download pictures through this website. This isn’t a Movie and series downloading website.

Disclaimer – Gadget Clock does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.