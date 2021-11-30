Atrangi re Actress Sara Ali Khan angry on her security guard for misbehave and pushed paparazzi Video

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan got angry in front of the camera. The matter reached to such an extent that he even reprimanded him. The beauty of Sara Ali Khan has been that before her debut, she was always in the news. He has an old relationship with the paparazzi with the camera. He has maintained this relationship.

Where she is seen bowing her head in front and saying namaste after looking at the camera. The actress got angry when Sara Ali Khan’s staff took a wrong approach with one such paparazzi. In such a situation, at the behest of Sara Ali Khan, the paparazzi had to apologize. This attitude of the actress is being praised a lot on social media.

The video of this entire incident has also surfaced. Let us know what is the whole matter. It so happened that on Monday, Sara Ali Khan arrived for the launch of Chaka Chak, the first song of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan was seen in a very fun mood at the event of this song. When the whole event is over, Sara Ali Khan is seen walking towards her car.