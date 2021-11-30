Entertainment

Atrangi re Actress Sara Ali Khan angry on her security guard for misbehave and pushed paparazzi Video

21 seconds ago
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan got angry in front of the camera. The matter reached to such an extent that he even reprimanded him. The beauty of Sara Ali Khan has been that before her debut, she was always in the news. He has an old relationship with the paparazzi with the camera. He has maintained this relationship.

Where she is seen bowing her head in front and saying namaste after looking at the camera. The actress got angry when Sara Ali Khan’s staff took a wrong approach with one such paparazzi. In such a situation, at the behest of Sara Ali Khan, the paparazzi had to apologize. This attitude of the actress is being praised a lot on social media.

The video of this entire incident has also surfaced. Let us know what is the whole matter. It so happened that on Monday, Sara Ali Khan arrived for the launch of Chaka Chak, the first song of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan was seen in a very fun mood at the event of this song. When the whole event is over, Sara Ali Khan is seen walking towards her car.

After this, Sara Ali Khan asks the media present there that where is it, where is it, who has been dropped. The people present there go to tell Sara Ali Khan, only then she says that the one whom she dropped is gone. After this, Sara Ali Khan immediately turns around and explains to her security guard that you please do not push anyone. Please don’t do this. After this, Sara Ali Khan apologizes to everyone on behalf of her guard regarding this whole matter.

The way Sara Ali Khan took the responsibility of this whole matter on herself, she is being praised a lot. By the way, let us tell you that Sara Ali Khan is in discussion these days about her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar is the most important part of the film with comedy, romance in this film.

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re is also being praised a lot. Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai. Atrangi Re is going to release on December 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sara Ali Khan is also in the news due to her style and glamor with the film. Atrangi Re is considered to be the biggest film of Sara Ali Khan’s career.

Instant Bollywood uploaded this video, which has gone viral.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:13 [IST]

