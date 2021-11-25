Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai praises Akshay Kumar, said, Akshay’s simplicity is very charming | Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai praised Akshay Kumar openly, saying- ‘His simplicity is very attractive’

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The trailer of the film ‘Atrangi Re’ has been released and there is a lot of positive response from the people. The Atrangi love story of this film is attracting everyone. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar OTT on December 24.

‘Atrangi Re’ stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The special thing is that after this film, Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar will be seen working together once again in the film ‘Raksha Bandhan’. A great creative synergy is visible between the director-actor duo.

Ajay Devgan is ready for blockbuster year, 5 films releasing back to back in 7 months

Talking about his experience working with superstar Akshay Kumar, filmmaker- director Aanand L Rai said, “Akshay Kumar’s simplicity is very appealing. His truthfulness and honesty inspire me as a director. Which is why I am excited to work with him again. Akshay is the simplest actor I have met till date.”

Produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape of Good Films present Atrangi Re, A Color Yellow Production produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film releases exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

‘Atrangi Re’ Trailer Released, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar’s Explosion with Unique Love Story!

Before the trailer, Akshay Kumar shared the powerful poster of ‘Atrangi Re’, Sara and Dhanush were also seen!

Atrangi Re- Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s first look released, strong trailer will come tomorrow!

Akshay Kumar’s sixth film, Sara Ali Khan – Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re’s Netflix release final

Will ‘Atrangi Re’ release on OTT? Akshay Kumar’s statement came out

Story of Atrangi Re Leaked – Akshay Kumar, the prince of Sara Ali Khan’s dreams, is not in the film, but a great twist

Akshay Kumar’s super busy schedule, ‘Atrangi Re’ started as soon as ‘Atrangi Re’ ended, did not take any leave

Will Akshay Kumar be the king of the year 2021? Back to Back Mega Budget Movies Released in Theaters – Details

Another Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ release date confirmed, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush jump with joy

‘Atrangi Re’ director Aanand L Rai turns corona positive – shooting with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush

Atrangi Re- Dhanush shoots his part, Sara Ali Khan bids farewell with cake

Picture of Raanjhanaa star Dhanush with Sara Ali Khan surfaced, Christmas celebrated on the sets of Atrangi Re!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also The trend of action and comedy films increased Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai praises Akshay Kumar, said, Akshay’s simplicity is very charming. He’s the most uncomplicated actor I’ve ever met.

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 20:37 [IST]