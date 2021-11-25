Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai praises Akshay Kumar, said, Akshay’s simplicity is very charming | Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai praised Akshay Kumar openly, saying- ‘His simplicity is very attractive’

Entertainment

12 seconds ago
The trailer of the film ‘Atrangi Re’ has been released and there is a lot of positive response from the people. The Atrangi love story of this film is attracting everyone. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar OTT on December 24.

‘Atrangi Re’ stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The special thing is that after this film, Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar will be seen working together once again in the film ‘Raksha Bandhan’. A great creative synergy is visible between the director-actor duo.

  • vr3 1637747885

english summary

Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai praises Akshay Kumar, said, Akshay’s simplicity is very charming. He’s the most uncomplicated actor I’ve ever met.

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 20:37 [IST]

