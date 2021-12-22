Atrangi Re Hindi Movie Download, Atrangi Re (2021) Full Movie Download In 720p



Atrangi Re 2021 Full Movie Download HD (480p,720p,1080p)

Atrangi Re Full Movie Download 2021 in Hindi HD Leaked online by Filmywap, Filmyhit, Filmyzilla, Themoviesflix, Filmymeet, 1jalshamoviez, Atrangi Re (2021) full Movie Download 480p, 720p,1080p, khatrimaza, movieflix, moviesrush, worldfree4u, moviemad, moviesrulz, afilmywap, tamilmv, tamilrockers, And Other Torrent sites Atrangi Re Movie free Download.

In this post I am going to tell you about the Movie Atrangi Re Movie in Hindi. You will also get information about the characters participating in the Movie News Atrangi Re through this post. In this post you will be well aware about Atrangi Re 2021 Full Movie Download.

You will be familiar with the Movie Atrangi Re Box office collction, I want to tell you that if you have found the information correct, then stay connected with Filmyzap.com so that you people can know about the upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood Movies. information can be found.

If you people are more interested in watching Movies, then stay with Filmyzap.com to watch Bollywood And Hollywood and other types of movies so that people can enjoy the upcoming new Movies. We will inform about the new Movie and as soon as possible.

Atrangi Re Movies Info:

Full Name: Atrangi Re 2021

Released Year : November 5, 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Atrangi Re (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Atrangi Re Information?

Release Date: 24 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Aanand L. Rai

Writing Credits, Himanshu Sharma

Produced by-Vakshi Gosain, Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Sonam Budha Sharmaa, Shashikant Sinha, Ashish Tandel, Shantanu Tungare

Music by-A.R. Rahman

Cinematography by-Pankaj Kumar

Film Editing by-HimanshuSharma8, Hemal Kothari, Prakash Chandra Sahoo, Himanshu Sharma, Ritesh Soni

Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra

Production Design by-Nitin Zihani Choudhary

Art Direction by-Sonu Hittalmani

Costume Design by-Ankita Jha

Makeup Department-Sherbahadur Singh

Production Management-Kunal Borkar, Akshay Mavle, Ainesh Mehta, Nidhi Sharma

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Tanisha Agarwal,, Mohit Bose, Suraj Prasad, Alok Purohit, Vishesh Deepak Sareen

Art Department-Aniket Mitra, Nishtha Sharma

Sound Department-Tanmay Das, Arun Nambiar, Ajay Kumar P.B., Sarat Panda, Prabal Pradhan

Visual Effects by-Dylan Fernandes, Rohan Iyer, Rohit Kapoor

Camera and Electrical Department-Harjeet Singh Aulakh, Bappi Chanda, Hitesh Mulani, George Thomas

Casting Department-Mukesh Chhabra, Ashish Kumar, Ruchi Sharma

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Sneha Yadav Sarita

Editorial Department-Sajith Rajendran

Music Department-F.A.M.E.’S. Project, Michael Hyman, Irshad Kamil, Sadakat Aman Khan, Srikant Krishna, Bohemia Junction Limited

Additional Crew-Abhishek Pai

Storyline

A Tamil boy meets a girl from Bihar, what follows is a love story for the ages. A non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines.

I will try to inform you about new upcoming movie as soon as possible, so stay tuned to gadget clock.com. You will be notified immediately when the film is released in your language. Then you can download it.

In this post I am going to tell you about Atrangi Re movie. Today through this post you will also get information about the characters participating in Atrangi Re. I hope you guys have got good information about Atrangi Re movie.

Where to see Atrangi Re?

I am going to tell you where you can watch Atrangi Re Hd movie online. You can watch Atrangi Re Movie online on Theater.

Top Cast of Atrangi Re?

Akshay Kumar as Sajjad Ali

Dhanush as Vishu

Sara Ali Khan as Rinku Sooryavanshi

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Dimple Hayathi

Atrangi Re Movie Information

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: Telugu – Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Atrangi Re Official Trailer

Here you can watch Atrangi Re Full Movie Download Movierulz‘s Trailer online.

People search the following sites in Google for Free Movie downloads

9kMovies,Khatrimazafull, aFilmywap, iBomma, DVDVilla, FilmyZilla, FilmyWap, Filmymeet, Isaiminiya , WorldFree4u, BollyVerse , MovieVerse, Gomovies, FilmyGod, Divyanet , 123movies, Extramovies, Filmyhit, 7starhd, Teluguwap, Kuttymovies, Gomovies, Pagalworld, Moviesda, Djpunjab, Todaypk, 9xmoviesk, Tamilyogi, 123movies, Isaimini, Movierulz, Tamilrockers.

Atrangi Re full Movie Download 9xMovies

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Atrangi Re full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch movies.

Atrangi Re full Movie Download Tamilrockers

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Atrangi Re full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Movies.

Atrangi Re full Movie Download FilmyWap

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Atrangi Re full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Movies.

Atrangi Re full Movie Download FilmyZilla

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Atrangi Re full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.

Through the website Filmyzap.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

People also search for Atrangi Re Full Movie How To Download in Google:

Atrangi Re Full Movie Download Filmyzilla

Atrangi Re Hd Movie Download Filmymeet

Atrangi Re 2021 Movie Free Download 9kmovies

Atrangi Re Hindi Dubbed Download Mp4Moviez

Watch Online Atrangi Re Full Movie Tamilmv

Atrangi Re Full Movie Free Download Worldfree4u

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.