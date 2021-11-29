Atrangi Re song Title as Chaka Chak release now, Akshay Kumar praises Sara Ali Khan! ‘Atrangi Re’ song ‘Chaka Chak’ released

looking awesome

Talking about this song, Sara Ali Khan is looking fabulous and dancing with a lot of energy. The song was announced by Sara Ali Khan on the previous day and said that the song will be released on November 29. Atrangi Re has been in discussion for a long time and fans are excited about this film.

did a wonderful job

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are going to be seen together for the first time in this film. Talking about Dhanush, he has worked in very few Bollywood films, but in whatever film he has appeared, he has done a wonderful job.

atrangi re

Talking about Akshay Kumar, apart from Atrangi Re, he is currently in news for films like Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Gorkha. Akshay Kumar is the only star who remains in the news with half a dozen films simultaneously.

coolie no 1 remake

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake. This film did not get much love. For now, listen to this banging song.