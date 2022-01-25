Entertainment

Atrangi wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, ‘Badhaai Do’ trailer released! Atrangi wedding of Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

1 day ago
The official trailer of the long-discussed film Badhaai Do has now been released and this trailer has come out and exploded. Once again Rajkummar Rao has given a great performance and Bhumi Pednekar is also looking awesome in this film. They are in a lot of discussion as soon as the Badhaai Do trailer is released. Once again Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are coming to make people laugh. While sharing the trailer of this film, Bhumi Pednekar has written..

Shoaib Akhtar trapped by commenting on Virat Kohli's marriage, Anushka Sharma's fans started class!Shoaib Akhtar trapped by commenting on Virat Kohli’s marriage, Anushka Sharma’s fans started class!

“It’s one of those films that came our way, touched our hearts in a way that we couldn’t explain. Now you watch the trailer and congratulate us.” Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are in a different role and an atrangi wedding is shown in it.

The trailer clearly shows that Bhumi Pednekar is not interested in boys but Rajkummar Rao is following her about marriage. He looks amazing in the role of a police officer.

Somehow or the other, they get Bhumi to agree to the marriage but later it is revealed that Rajkumar Rao is also not interested in girls. They just live like a roommate. From this it is certain that the film is going to be quite spectacular.

Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildiyal and Suman Adhikari. “Badhaai Do” will hit the theaters on February 11 and will be theatrically distributed worldwide by Zee Studios. For now, watch the wonderful trailer…

english summary

Atrangi wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, ‘Badhaai Do’ trailer released! Fans reacting on this awesome trailer.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:22 [IST]


