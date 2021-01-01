atrina kaif next destination for Tiger 3 shoot: Katrina Kaif movie Tiger 3 shooting: Nowadays Katrina Kaif is shooting her upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan.
Salman Khan shared a photo from his Instagram account on Monday. This picture shows Salman Khan enjoying a sunrise at a shooting location in a black hoodie. He posted with it, ‘Sunrise.’ Fans love this picture of the actor and he is commenting strongly.
In addition to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Imran Hashmi is also in the Manish Sharma directed Tiger 3 movie. Imran Hashmi, who appeared in a negative role in the film, has recently joined the team in Turkey. Apart from ‘Tiger 3’, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in ‘Phone Ghost’ and ‘Suryavanshi’.
