ATS Command Center in Deoband: ATS Command Center is being set up in Kaw Vaj to Davband

Highlights Deoband has Darul Uloom, which is home to young people from all over the world, including Afghanistan.

During the brutality of the Taliban, the Yogi government decided to immediately open an ATS Commando Center in Deoband.

A few days ago, terrorists of Al Qaeda module were caught in Lucknow.

Ashish Sumit Mishra, Lucknow

The UP government is building an ATS Commando Center in Deoband. Amid the Taliban’s brutality, the Yogi government has decided to open an ATS Commando Center in Deoband immediately. 15 smart ATS officers selected from the state will be deployed here. Central and state intelligence and security agencies are on high alert. Deoband has ‘Darul Uloom’. It is home to young people from all over the world, including Afghanistan.

This is the purpose

According to officials, the manner in which terrorist incidents in the state are steadily increasing. In the last few months, many cases of conversion have also come to light. In addition, terrorists of the Al Qaeda module were captured in Lucknow. The ATS is investigating. The ATS is also investigating a case of operating in China with a SIM from a fake ID.

In fact, western Uttar Pradesh is considered a highly sensitive area. Where Rohingya and terrorist activities also keep coming up. According to reports, Rohingyas are taking refuge in western Uttar Pradesh. For this reason, Deoband in Saharanpur has been selected for the ATS Commando Center.

Allotted land

UP Police ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said new units would be set up at Meerut, Indo-Nepal Border Bahraich, Shravasti, Jawar Airport and Deoband to further strengthen the ATS in the state. The UP government has transferred 2000 thousand square meters of land in Deoband to the ATS. This unit of ATS is also very important as it is close to the border of Deoband, Uttarakhand and Haryana. “In addition to our depth and presence in Western UP, we can increase our operational capacity,” ADG said.

Mufti of Agra caught for calling national anthem ‘haram’

New units will open at 12 locations

12 new units of UP ATS will be opened at different locations in UP. This includes land for ATS units at Meerut, Aligarh, Shravasti, Bahraich, Greater Noida, Azamgarh, Kanpur and Mirzapur. Land for Varanasi and Jhansi will also be allotted soon.

