AT&T requires vaccines for most unionized workers

AT&T announced Wednesday that it is expanding its coronavirus vaccination requirement to thousands of employees who are members of the Communications Workers Union of America.

The company said unionized workers entering work places and customer or customer sites or working from home temporarily should be fully vaccinated by February 1, unless they are eligible for accommodation. AT&T did not provide details about the discount.

The company previously required that most managers be vaccinated by October 11.

AT&T held talks with the Communications Employees Union on the new policy this month. A union official, who was not authorized to discuss details, said the company has made some concessions, including pushing back the vaccination deadline and grants to employees who take an unpaid leave before the deadline. Do not get vaccinated before the review period. But the union official said that later the two sides came to a standstill and the company implemented the policy on its own.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the deal.

AT&T had about 230,000 employees as of January 31, according to its most recent annual report, about 37 percent of whom were unionized. It operates the only major wireless carrier that is heavily federated. A large majority of unionized employees are represented by the Communications Employees Union.