World

AT&T Will Shut Down Its 3G Network and May Cut Off Some Devices – Gadget Clock

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
AT&T Will Shut Down Its 3G Network and May Cut Off Some Devices – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
AT&T Will Shut Down Its 3G Network and May Cut Off Some Devices – Gadget Clock

AT&T Will Shut Down Its 3G Network and May Cut Off Some Devices – Gadget Clock

AT&T Will Shut Down Its 3G Network and May Cut Off Some Devices – Gadget Clock

As the 5G revolution continues to ramp up across the United States, 3G is quietly getting phased out.

AT&T is slated to pull the plug Tuesday on its “third generation” telecommunications network as it shifts bandwidth resources toward the expansion of far more advanced 5G technology.

That means people with 3G and some 4G devices — namely, those that don’t support VoLTE (Voice over LTE) — will no longer get service.

The country’s two other primary cellular carriers, Verizon and T-Mobile, also announced dates in the coming months to retire 3G, which launched nearly 20 years ago and represented a massive leap in internet connectivity speeds for cellphone users

The changes mean that affected devices will no longer be able to make or receive phone calls or text messages, including to 911, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Data services used to access the internet through 3G will also not work, but WiFi should still function, the FCC said.

While most users won’t be affected — AT&T, for one, said in a September filing to the FCC that 2.7% of its subscribers still rely on “3G-dependent devices” — carriers say they have informed customers and released information on which phones will need an upgrade.

This isn’t the first time that carriers have shut down networks on a broad scale. AT&T led the way in retiring its 2G network in 2017, at a time when it said 99% of its customers were covered by 3G and 4G, and the transition was mostly smooth. But as more people acquire more technology that relies on internet connections, turnover becomes increasingly complicated.

WHEN WILL VERIZON, T-MOBILE, SPRINT PHASE OUT THEIR 3G NETWORKS?

Contents hide
1 WHEN WILL VERIZON, T-MOBILE, SPRINT PHASE OUT THEIR 3G NETWORKS?
2 WHAT MOBILE DEVICES WILL LOSE SERVICE AFTER THE 3G NETWORK SHUTDOWN?
3 WHAT OTHER DEVICES WILL BE IMPACTED BY THE 3G PHASE-OUT?
4 WHAT DO I NEED TO DO TO STAY CONNECTED?

T-Mobile will finish shutting down Sprint’s 3G network, also known as CDMA, on March. 31, 2022, and retire Sprint’s LTE network by June 30, 2022. T-Mobile also plans to shut down its 3G networks by July 1, 2022, and will retire its older GSM 2G network, but no date has been set.

READ Also  When Insects Lost Their Homes, Evolution Clipped Their Wings

Verizon said it would finish decommissioning its 3G network by Dec. 31, 2022.

The FCC notes that regional carriers like Cricket, Boost, Straight Talk and Lifeline mobile service providers use AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile’s networks, and will also be impacted by the phase out.

The dates provided to the FCC are for completing the shutdowns, meaning carriers may begin retiring networks in some regions sooner.

WHAT MOBILE DEVICES WILL LOSE SERVICE AFTER THE 3G NETWORK SHUTDOWN?

Apple phones older than the iPhone 6 and Samsung phones older than the Galaxy S5, for example, are among the once-popular devices that will lose cell service support.

AT&T released a detailed guide for customers to determine which mobile and smartphones will continue to be supported and which ones might require a software update to support 5G.

To determine your phone’s exact model:

  • iPhone: Go to Settings. Tap General. Then tap About to view the model name and number.
  • Android: Go to Settings. You may have to go into the System menu next. Tap About Phone or About Device to view the model name and number.
  • Other Models: Go to Settings. Tap About Phone to view the model name and number. Some phone have the model number on a label outside the phone. Remove the back cover. Remove the battery. Look for the model number on the inside of the phone, usually on a white label.

Verizon’s full list of devices that will no longer work is available here.

T-Mobile has not published a detailed list of devices that may or may not lose service, but said on its website that customers concerned about whether they are affected, “rest assured….you will be contacted.”

READ Also  Biden to Tap Into U.S. Oil Reserves to Combat Rising Gas Prices

WHAT OTHER DEVICES WILL BE IMPACTED BY THE 3G PHASE-OUT?

Cellphones aren’t the only gadgets that will face connectivity issues in the coming year. Some wireless home phones and older devices that rely on cellular networks to access the internet — such as medical alert devices, tablets, smartwatches, car support services and home security systems — may also lose connection.

Devices that use cellular connectivity as a backup when a wired internet connection goes down will be affected, too.

There is a concern in the alarm and security industry over AT&T’s planned sunset of its 3G network. The Alarm Industry Communications Committee (AICC), an industry group, said its members have been working to upgrade its hardware since AT&T announced the retirement date in 2019. However, the group says the coronavirus pandemic delayed installations and the global chip shortage has further impeded efforts to upgrade systems. The AICC filed a petition with the FCC last May asking the Commission to delay AT&T shutting off 3G until the end of 2022 in order to avoid “the harmful, even deadly, impact this sunset would have on tens of millions of people.”

AT&T, in its own filing to the FCC, opposed the request for a delay, citing its three years of notice as ample for alarm companies to make necessary upgrades.

“Having dragged their heels for years, they now ask the Commission to delay AT&T’s long-planned 3G sunset,” AT&T said.

WHAT DO I NEED TO DO TO STAY CONNECTED?

Mobile phone users may need to upgrade to a newer device to ensure connectivity. Carriers may be offering discounted or free upgrades to help consumers who need to upgrade their phones.

Some devices may only require a software update to enable VoLTE (HD Voice) or other advanced services. If you purchased your phone independent of a mobile provider, you should be able to check whether your device is 4G LTE (with VoLTE or HD Voice) enabled by checking the phone’s settings or user manual, or by searching your phone’s model number on the internet, to determine whether you need to purchase a new device or install a software update.

READ Also  White House won't say if Lia Thomas' dominance changes Biden's position on trans athletes in girls' sports

For other connected devices, users can either check the labeling of the devices, refer to the product manual or contact the manufacturer to determine whether service could be interrupted.

The new iPhone 12 is here and Apple is boasting that it comes with 5G support. Business Insider’s senior tech correspondent, Lisa Eadicicco, explains how the fifth-generation technology is setting Apple’s newest iPhone up for the future.

#ATT #Shut #Network #Cut #Devices #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment