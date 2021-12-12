Attack 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Attack Movie (2022): Attack is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action thriller film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 26 January 2021 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A murder with no evidence. Based on today’s time Kashmiri Pandit issue, The Hindus of the Kashmir Valley, a large majority of whom were Kashmiri Pandits, were forced to flee the Kashmir valley as a result of terrorism.

Attack Movie Details:

Movies Name : Attack (2022)

: Attack (2022) Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: 26 January 2021

26 January 2021 Director : Lakshya Raj Anand

: Lakshya Raj Anand Producer: John Abraham, Ajay Kapoor, Yogendra Mogre, Chavi Sirohi, Dheeraj Wadhawan

John Abraham, Ajay Kapoor, Yogendra Mogre, Chavi Sirohi, Dheeraj Wadhawan Production: Garima Mathur

Garima Mathur Writer : Lakshya Raj Anand, Sumit Batheja, Vishal Kapoor

: Lakshya Raj Anand, Sumit Batheja, Vishal Kapoor Music: Shashwat Sachdev

Shashwat Sachdev Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Attack Cast?

John Abraham

Jacqueline Fernandez

Rakul Preet Singh

Elham Ehsas

Amritpal Singh

Bikram Malati

Dheeraj Budhori

Jarquez McClendon

Babrak Akbari

Serena Walia

Athar Siddiqui

Roshni Singh

Ranjit Punia

Attack Official Trailer

Attack Official Trailer Coming soon.

