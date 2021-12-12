Attack 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Attack Movie (2022): Attack is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action thriller film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 26 January 2021 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
A murder with no evidence. Based on today’s time Kashmiri Pandit issue, The Hindus of the Kashmir Valley, a large majority of whom were Kashmiri Pandits, were forced to flee the Kashmir valley as a result of terrorism.
Attack Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Attack (2022)
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Date: 26 January 2021
- Director: Lakshya Raj Anand
- Producer: John Abraham, Ajay Kapoor, Yogendra Mogre, Chavi Sirohi, Dheeraj Wadhawan
- Production: Garima Mathur
- Writer: Lakshya Raj Anand, Sumit Batheja, Vishal Kapoor
- Music: Shashwat Sachdev
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Attack Cast?
- John Abraham
- Jacqueline Fernandez
- Rakul Preet Singh
- Elham Ehsas
- Amritpal Singh
- Bikram Malati
- Dheeraj Budhori
- Jarquez McClendon
- Babrak Akbari
- Serena Walia
- Athar Siddiqui
- Roshni Singh
- Ranjit Punia
Attack Official Trailer
Attack Official Trailer Coming soon.
