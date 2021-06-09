Attack in (*10*) Kills 10 Workers From Mine-Clearing Charity



The HALO program in (*10*), which began months earlier than the Soviet Military pulled in another country in 1989, employs greater than 2,600 native workers members and stays the group’s largest operation in the world. HALO says on its web site that over the previous 30 years, it has labored with the Afghan authorities to make almost 80 % of the nation’s recorded minefields and battlefields secure.

Nonetheless, the group says, an space of (*10*) as giant as Chicago nonetheless must be cleared.

Diana, Princess of Wales, known as consideration to HALO’s work in 1997, when she walked via a stay minefield in Angola — as soon as residence to one of the vital heated Chilly Conflict conflicts in Africa — to spotlight the hazard of mines world wide.

Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, retraced her steps in 2019 throughout a visit via the continent along with his spouse, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son. HALO stated on the time that it had cleared about 100,000 mines in Angola since Diana’s go to.

Baghlan Province is among the locations the place the Taliban have been attacking in latest weeks as they’ve seized management of territory and navy outposts in a number of elements of the nation. One assault on a safety depot there in late Might killed eight territorial military troopers and wounded 10 others.

The Taliban’s advances coincide with the withdrawal of United States troops and their NATO allies from the nation, a course of that’s anticipated to finish by early to mid-July. Officers in the Biden administration, which is keen to stop the nation’s cities from falling to the Taliban, are debating whether or not American warplanes ought to present air help to Afghan forces.

Washington’s peace envoy to (*10*), Zalmay Khalilzad, completed a four-day go to to Kabul on Tuesday. Mr. Khalilzad is an Afghan-born American diplomat who led negotiations forward of the Trump administration’s February 2020 peace take care of the Taliban, which laid out the circumstances and timeline for the American withdrawal.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul stated in a press release on Wednesday that American leaders met their Afghan counterparts in town this week and “agreed that sustaining political unity was important throughout this era of transition.”

Najim Rahim reported from Kabul, (*10*), and Mike Ives from Hong Kong. Fatima Faizi contributed reporting from Kabul, and Thomas Gibbons-Neff from Geneva.