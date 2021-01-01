Attack on BJP leader: Rajouri Raha Full Band: Rajouri is closed

Highlights Terrorists hurled grenades at the BJP leader’s house late on Thursday night

The nephew of the BJP leader was killed in the attack

Several family members were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

Rajouri remained closed on Friday after a grenade attack on BJP Mandal chief Jasbir Singh’s house on Thursday night. People protested and made announcements all over the place. Meanwhile, protesters clashed with police in several places. The atmosphere in the entire district remained tense. Additional troops have been deployed in view of the situation. Senior officials in the police administration are keeping a close eye on the matter. Several senior leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, have condemned the attack.

According to information received, terrorists on Thursday night hurled a grenade at the house of then BJP leader Jasbir Singh. When all the members of the family were sitting in the courtyard of the house. Seven people, including the leader, were injured in the attack. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, but the leader’s three-year-old nephew Veer Singh died during treatment. People took to the streets on Friday morning and began protesting the attack. During this time, slogans were raised against the police and the administration. There were protests in many places. Protest rallies were also held after that. People demanded that the accused involved in the case be arrested soon.

The situation in the district is dire

The situation is worse in Rajouri district. The grenade attack on the BJP leader’s house has raised questions about security. The entire city remained closed on Friday. The effect was visible on the streets till noon. People demanded that such a terrorist incident is a question of security. What kind of security is being provided in the district?

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has given a cremation ground to the Christian community …. no need to go to Delhi now

The injured were evacuated from the plane

BJP Mandal president Jasbir Singh, who was injured in the attack, has been airlifted to Jammu with his family for treatment. He was treated overnight in Rajouri. He has since been sent to Jammu. Several BJP leaders visited the injured and inquired about their condition.

