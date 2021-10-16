Attack on ISKCON temple in Bangladesh, priest killed, people are now pleading for help from Modi

A priest has been killed in the attack on the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh. About 200 people stormed the temple on the occasion of Durga Puja. The temple also suffered a lot in this attack.

Minority Hindus in Bangladesh are constantly being attacked by miscreants. This time the ISKCON temple has been targeted. The priest of the temple has been killed by the attackers.

ISKCON said in a tweet earlier that the temple in this us has suffered a lot and the condition of a priest remains critical. The tweet read- “ISKCON temple and devotees were violently attacked by mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh today. The temple suffered extensive damage and the condition of a priest is said to be critical. We call upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of all Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

After some time ISKCON tweeted another saying that with great sadness we are sharing the news of ISKCON member Partha Das, who was brutally murdered by a mob of more than 200 people yesterday. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. We demand immediate action from the Government of Bangladesh in this regard.

It is with great grief that we share the news of an ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard. https://t.co/BLwqGsN36h — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 16, 2021

Since this incident, the Hindus there have been pleading for help from the Government of India. ISKCON has also urged PM Modi to protect Hindus.

Responding to these incidents, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Bangladesh is working to keep the situation under control. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, “We have seen some disturbing reports of untoward incidents related to attacks on religious congregations in Bangladesh”.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also given a stern warning to those trying to disturb communal harmony in the country. He promised that action would be taken against the perpetrators of the communal violence in Comilla.

Hindu places of worship have been under constant attack in Bangladesh for the past one week. Local media reports claimed that Durga Puja pandals and idols have been vandalized in Bangladesh. Violence has erupted in Bangladesh after news of alleged sacrilege of Quran in a Durga Puja pandal spread on social media.