Attack on Payal Ghosh: Payal Ghosh has been attacked and she escaped minor injuries but a trauma

Actress Payal Ghosh, who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, was attacked by some unidentified assailants and tried to throw acid on her. Payal Ghosh shared the video and told the whole story of the attack on himself.

The incident took place when Payal Ghosh left for his house in Andheri, Mumbai. While Payal was sitting in her car, some people attacked her. The attackers’ entire faces were covered with masks. The assailants snatched their belongings and left. It is said that these people also had acid. Payal, meanwhile, faced them firmly and did not allow himself to be weakened.



Payal said they tried to attack her with a rod. He said he had something like acid seeds in his hand. She screamed loudly and was injured when the rod hit her left arm. Payal’s shout made them run away. He also said that such an incident has never happened in his life till date, it has happened to him for the first time in Mumbai. Payal also said in the video about filing a complaint with the police.

It may be recalled that Payal Ghosh had accused famous director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. In this case, he had sought help from Prime Minister Modi through a tweet. However, Anurag Kashyap had termed the allegations as baseless and was also questioned by the police.