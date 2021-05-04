Attackers Kill Civilians in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Armed assailants killed round 100 civilians in an in a single day assault on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the federal government mentioned on Saturday.

The attackers struck through the night time on Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan in Yagha province, bordering Niger. In addition they burned houses and the village market, the federal government mentioned in a press release.

The federal government described the attackers as terrorists, however no group has but claimed accountability.

Assaults by jihadists linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Sahel area of West Africa have risen sharply because the begin of the 12 months, significantly in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

The federal government declared a 72-hour interval of nationwide mourning after the assault. It mentioned the provisional toll put the variety of individuals killed at round 100.