Attacks on ransomware schools: Have your children’s details reached hackers? You can sit at home and sink into huge debt; Learn how – Hackers ransomware attacks on more than 1,200 schools this year and put children’s birth dates and more on the Dark Web

With epidemics, more and more people are working online to work from home or to study, which is why ransomware has been a topic of discussion since last year. Ransomware has severely affected infrastructure, hospitals, computer manufacturers and others over the past year, however, the most recent attacks on schools are the most devastating. A report by NBC News describes what could be the impact on hackers and how school attacks are affected, the most sensitive information of children is left online, not available to anyone. Easily available for those who are willing to pay for it.

Instead of paying a ransom, the children’s information was posted on the Dark Web

According to an NBC report, one school district had an Excel sheet called “Basic Student Information” that was posted on the Dark Web after refusing to pay a ransom as directed by the FBI. The list contained important information about the children’s name, address, date of birth, caste, social security number and gender, as well as whether they were immigrants, homeless, financially deprived.

School cleanliness – we were not aware of the problem

The school was aware of the attacks and informed the parents about it, which made things a little better. Insurance protects identity theft protection for employees, but it is not clear whether these benefits are passed on to students without regard to attorneys. According to the report, other schools asked about the leak, saying they were “unaware of the problem.”

Information you can use for credit card and car loans

While it is difficult to understand how a student’s social life would be affected if a “grade, medical information or status of free or low-cost lunch benefits” was leaked online, the Social Security Number (SSN) may include birthdays, names, etc. It’s easy to understand the consequences of being sold to “dishonest people”. The NBC report tells the story of a student whose information was used in an attempt to obtain a credit card and car loan.

Experts advising credit freezing

The report cites Eva Velasquez of the Identity Theft Resource Center, who is urging parents to freeze their credit to protect their children from identity theft. As The Verge rightly points out, parents already have enough problems and concerns, and now data security and privacy is a new concern.

Schools collect data to care for children

“Schools have a serious responsibility to take care of children, so they collect a lot of data with it,” a non-profit expert on the protection of school IT systems told NBC.

Ransomware attacks on 1,200+ schools this year

Many schools (reports say 1,200 schools were published by ransomware attackers this year) are struggling to keep data safe, and it’s easy to say because most schools run on “corporate” budgets. Security attackers are bypassing every day. “