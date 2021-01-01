Attempted suicide on Facebook post: Young man commits suicide by throwing Facebook post from Signature Bridge: Young man commits suicide by jumping from Signature Bridge

Highlights Delhi Police received information from Ireland’s Facebook office

Police were called immediately to save the young man’s life.

The young man was caught 500 meters before the Signature Bridge

Suicide post on Facebook

Police set up three police stations to stop the youth

New Delhi

If the Delhi Police had not received the information in time from the Facebook office in Ireland in time, a young man would have committed suicide from the Signature Bridge in Delhi on Friday. Coincidentally, Friday, September 10, was World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Delhi Police Cyber ​​Cell got the information and location of the youth from Ireland. It was said that the young man is around the bridge and could commit suicide at any time. Reach the scene as soon as possible and save him.

Police were called immediately to save the young man’s life.

Taking the matter seriously, the cyber cell immediately shared the information with the local police. Part of the Signature Bridge is in the other district, while some is in the northern district. Therefore, police of three police stations were immediately deployed to save the lives of the youth.

500 meters before the Signature Bridge To the young Caught

After some attempts, the police caught the young man 500 meters in front of the Signature Bridge, saving his life. After counseling, the police handed him over to his family.

Suicide post on Facebook

In fact, he had shared his suicide video on Facebook. The youth posted a suicide note on Facebook and as soon as he left home, Facebook officials in Ireland did not immediately contact the Delhi Police Cyber ​​Cell, but shared the youth’s last location with the Delhi Police.

Police set up three police stations to stop the youth

To prevent youths from committing suicide, the SHOs of three police stations in Dayalpur, Timarpur and Seelampur in the north and northeast districts were immediately alerted. Based on the input, the police reached out to the young man’s brother. He was also involved in the investigation. After this, the youth was apprehended from Khajuri special area at a distance of 500 meters from Signature Bridge.

The young man had been upset for several days after the break up

The young man is 27 years old and has done his B.Sc., police said. The young man was later pursuing an MBA from a private college, but dropped out halfway through his studies. He was in a young relationship, the two had recently separated. This made him unwell for several days.