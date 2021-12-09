Attorney General Letitia James Drops Out of New York Governor Race – Gadget Clock





Letitia James is dropping out of the New York’s gubernatorial race — less than two months after her run. Instead, she will run for re-election as attorney general.

In a statement about her campaign, James said: “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

James formally announced in October that she was running for governor, a widely anticipated move from the woman who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

James entered the race as a formidable candidate for the Democratic nomination just months after issuing a damning report that drove Andrew Cuomo from office in a sexual harassment scandal.

James, 63, is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role. With a power base in New York City, she was poised to be a top threat to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor.