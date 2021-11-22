Attractive discounts are available on Realme-Redmi, Samsung and these phones, know – features and prices Flipkart and Amazon Sale Offers: Realme Redmi Samsung Infinix Poco Apple Smartphone on discounts, See Prime Deals – Realme-Redmi, Samsung and these phones are available Attractive Discounts, Know Features and Prices

Attractive discounts are available on mobiles on Flipkart and Amazon. Whether it is an all-rounder phone or a handset with the best camera. Let us know how much discount is being given on which models of which brands on both the e-platforms:

Samsung Galaxy (4/64GB variant) M12 is priced at Rs 11,499 on Amazon, currently priced at Rs 11,499, Redmi Note 10S (6/64GB) with MRP Rs 18,499 Rs 14,999, Tecno Spark 7T (4/64 GB) Rs 10,999 at Rs 8,599 , 12,990, Oppo A31 (6/128 GB) is priced at Rs 17,990 and Redmi Note 10 Lite (4/64 GB) for Rs 16,999 is priced at Rs 12,999. You can see all these smartphones in the Recommended section.

Talking about the segment with best sellers on the same platforms, then you will get Realme Narzo 50A (4/128 GB) for Rs 12,499. Actually its price is Rs 13,999. At the same time, Redmi 9 Active (4/64 GB) for Rs 10,999 will be available for Rs 9,299, Redmi 10 Prime (4/64 GB) for Rs 14,499 for Rs 12,499 and Samsung Galaxy M21 for Rs 14,999 for Rs 12,999.

Talking about Flipkart, there you will get Realme C21Y 8999 for Rs 10,999, Poco X3 Pro priced at Rs 23,999 for Rs 18,999 and Realme C11 2021 for Rs 7,999 for Rs 7,299. In the newly launched phones, Realme Narzo 50i will be available for Rs 7,499. Poco C31 priced at Rs 10,999 will be available for Rs 8,499.

In the hot sellers segment, the iPhone 12 Mini can be found for Rs 46,999. However, this amount will be made after exchange and card discount etc. By the way, at this time this phone is coming for Rs 59,900. Realme 8S 5G priced at Rs 20,999 Rs 17,999, Poco M3 priced at Rs 11,999 Rs 10,499, Moto G60 priced at Rs 21,999 Rs 18,199, iPhone SE priced at Rs 39,900 Rs 29,999, Oppo A53S 5G priced at Rs 16,990 Rs 15,990 and Realme C24Y Rs 12,999 at Rs 10,999 will get.

Talking about the Top Picks section on the e-commerce site, there is Poco M2 Reloaded, which is available for just Rs 9,999, while its original price is Rs 11,999. The Samsung F62 priced at Rs 29,999 is available for just Rs 23,999. The Oppo A12 priced at Rs 10,990 will be available for Rs 8,990, while the Infinix Hot 10S which is available for Rs 12,999 is available for just Rs 9,999.