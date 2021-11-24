Attractive discounts are available on these phones of Redmi, Oppo and Samsung, these smartphones come with 64MP camera and strong battery

If you are also thinking of getting a smartphone, in which you are getting 64MP camera with strong battery. Along with this, many new features are being given in it. Huge discounts are being given in these phones. Discount phones include Redmi, Oppo and Samsung. Let’s know about the specification, price and discount of these phones…

Redmi Note 10 Pro

In these phones, you are given Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. In these phones, you are given 64 MP rear camera. Along with this, 8MP ultra wide, 5MP telewide and portrait lens while 16 MP front camera is given. Apart from this, it has a 6.67 inch display with 120Hz high refresh rate FHD + (1080×2400) AMOLED. Its battery power is provided with 5020 mAH 33W fast charger. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. It is available on Amazon for Rs.21,999, on which you are being given a discount of Rs.3000. Apart from this, a discount of 10 percent is being given on SBI Card.

Redmi Note 10 Lite

This phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. In this, you get 48MP rear camera with 8MP ultra wide, 2MP super micro, 2MP portrait micro and night mode. In this, the front camera comes with 16MP. It has a 6.67-inch display. It has an 18W fast charger with 5020mAh battery. Apart from this, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is given in it. You can buy this phone for Rs 15,999 with a discount of Rs 4000.

Oppo A55

In this phone, you are given an HD + display of 6.51″ inches. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 GPU processor. You are given 5000 mAh battery in this phone. It has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP Main + 2MP Mono + 2MP Macro Lens while a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by Android 11. This phone can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 15,490 at a discount of Rs 3,500.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

In this phone, you are powered by MediaTek 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor. Also, it has a 6.5-inch display. This phone comes with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera setup while the front camera is given 13MP. This phone is powered by Android v11.0 with 5000 mAh battery. This phone can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 22,999 with a discount of Rs 2,991.