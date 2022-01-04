Attractive offer: In exchange for the old Chinese phone, bring home a 5G smartphone with 8GB RAM, know the rest of the features

For the first time in the smartphone market, such an offer came that, you can take the Dhansu 5G smartphone home instead of the old smartphone. This offer has recently been started by the Lava company on the new year, in which the company has said that instead of Reality 8s 5G smartphone, you can get Lava Agni 5G smartphone. Let us tell you that this offer of Lava has been brought on the company’s website and its last date is 7 January. Let us tell you that both Lava Agni 5G and Reality 8S 5G are budget smartphones. Let’s know about both these smartphones…

For the first time such an offer has come – For the first time, such an offer has come in the market from any smartphone company. Let us tell you that the price of Agni 5G smartphone is more than Reality 5G smartphone. Where the price of Agni 5G smartphone is Rs 19,999 and the base model of Reality 8S 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999. In such a situation, this offer becomes even more tremendous.

How to get the benefit of LAVA offer – To get this offer of Lava smartphone, the customer will first have to visit the company’s website. After that you have to provide some information here and complete the registration process. After this Agni friend will contact you. Which will book your appointment for the exchange and after that the Lava Agni 5G smartphone will be delivered to you.

Highlights of Lava Agni 5G – In this Lava smartphone, the company has given 810 SoC processor which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. 4 cameras have been given in this smartphone and 30W fast charging support has been given. It has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. A punch hole has been given in the display. A 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor has been given in Lava Agni-5G for selfie and video chat.

Features of Realme 8s 5G Smartphone – Realme 8S was launched by the company with two variants 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. It has 64 megapixel primary camera, 2 megapixel portrait sensor and 2 megapixel macro lens. At the same time, a 16-megapixel camera sensor has been given in the front for selfie.