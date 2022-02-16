Attractive people have better immune systems, study says



According to researchers, there is a link between facial expressions and immunity.

In a study published Wednesday in the Royal Society B’s academic journal Proceedings, a team from Texas Christian University looked at 159 participants who were university students or members of the surrounding community.

Men and women without a history of mental illness or chronic depression were previously screened, not obese, free from acute illness, not using hormonal contraceptives, willing to abstain from steroidal and anti-inflammatory drugs, and drinking and participating in alcohol for two days before exercise and participation. Willing to fast in the morning.

All female subjects participated when their sex steroid levels were low during the early follicular stages of their ovulation cycle, and participants were asked to take pictures and have their blood tested.

They also answered compliance questions on the day of participation and removed any make-up from the make-up before taking pictures. They were instructed to maintain a neutral facial expression.

Then, their height and weight were measured and 85 ml of blood was collected, as well as plasma which was frozen at minus 80 সেল C.

A separate tube of whole blood was taken for hematology – the study of blood and blood disorders.

In the “second episode,” 482 participants were recruited through Amazon’s Medical Turk Survey hosting platform to rate the subject matter’s attractiveness. Due to technical glitches, seven images were omitted and 152 images were included in the second phase.

The researchers then combined the ratings and cross-examined them with blood test results.

The results revealed that interesting targets had high rates of phagocytosis – where a cell swallows foreign particles using its plasma membrane – e.g. E. coli bioparticles, higher basophil white blood cell count, lower neutrophil white blood cell count, larger natural killer cell cytotoxicity and slower growth of Staphylococcus aureus in plasma. The effect was stronger in women than in men.

Literature, the author writes, reveals that facial attraction is “often consistent across time and space.”

“Features such as clear skin, prominent cheekbones, bright eyes and full, red lips have been considered attractive throughout recorded human history,” they noted, adding that perceptions of attractiveness “could play an important role in guiding the choice of high-profile partners.” Effective immune system. “

The researchers wrote that many aspects of innate immunity are strongly influenced by genetic factors and “undoubtedly provide enhanced ability to directly benefit their carriers.”

It is possible, they say, that the potential direct benefits are gender-segregated – a factor that needs further study.

“The results of the present study suggest that facial expressions may provide insights into a person’s immune system, especially since it is related to their ability to deal with (primarily) bacterial threats. In addition, for men, facial expressions may indicate their ability to go viral. Manage threats and neoplastic growth efficiently. Although future research is needed to replicate these findings, current research suggests that a relationship between facial attraction and resistance may exist, “they concluded.