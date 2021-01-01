Attractive pictures of Kiara Advani Instagram: Kiara Advani shared gorgeous photos and motion videos
Fans are appreciating
Kiara is seen in white and green in the video. At the same time, his smile is adding more charm. The actress has posed with perfection. Fans never tire of admiring his looks and making cute comments.
Seen in ‘Sher Shah’
On the work front, Kiara was finally seen in ‘Sher Shah’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The film received a good response from critics and audiences alike. Now she will be seen opposite Karthik Aryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Fans are eagerly awaiting it.
