au Admission 2021: AU Admission 2021: Allahabad University Admission Results Announced, Here is the link, 50000 candidates appeared for the exam – au Admission Admission Results 2021 announced on allduniv.ac.in, live link here

AU entry 2021, AU entry results 2021:Allahabad University has released Allahabad University Admission Result 2021 for Undergraduate Aptitude Test (UGAT 2021). Students who had appeared for the entrance examination for B.Sc Biology and B.Sc Maths UG courses can view their results (AU Admission Results 2021) by visiting the official website of the University (AU) aupravesh2021.com.



The UGAT entrance examination of Allahabad University was conducted from 18th to 30th October, 2021. In which about 50 thousand students appeared for the entrance examination for more than 7000 seats of UG course. The university has so far announced the results of only two subjects and the results of other subjects will be announced soon. Students can view results with their login ID and password.

AU UGAT 2021 Counseling

The counseling process for UGAT 2021 will be conducted offline. A detailed schedule of counseling will be uploaded on the official website soon. The allotment of seats will be based on the marks and selections of the selected candidates. You can see below how to check the results.

Learn how to check AU Admission Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University (AU) at allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Access’ in the ‘Students’ section.

Step 3: Here, click on the link ‘Admission 2021’.

Step 4: A new window will open where select ‘UGAT (BA, BSc, BCom and BFA)’ and click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 5: Enter the login ID and password.

Step 6: The scorecard will open on the screen, download it and also take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to Allahabad University Admission Result

Official website