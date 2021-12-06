Auckland, New Zealand, Exits 107-Day Lockdown

Nightclubs, restaurants and theaters in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, reopened to vaccinated customers on Friday, 100 days after the city went into lockdown due to a Delta-type eruption.

The relaunch took place when the country turned to a new post-vaccination “traffic light” classification system, in which unvaccinated people mostly stay away from public life. One color is assigned to different regions of the country – red, orange or green, depending on the perceived risk of spread – indicating the level of restrictions in place. No region in New Zealand is currently in the “green” zone.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are now prohibited from eating in restaurants, going to bars or nightclubs, going to the gym, or mixing with vaccinated people, including in places of worship. Masks are mandatory in many public settings, on airplanes and in many forms of public transport, in addition to pharmacies and other conventions.