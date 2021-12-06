Auckland, New Zealand, Exits 107-Day Lockdown
Nightclubs, restaurants and theaters in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, reopened to vaccinated customers on Friday, 100 days after the city went into lockdown due to a Delta-type eruption.
The relaunch took place when the country turned to a new post-vaccination “traffic light” classification system, in which unvaccinated people mostly stay away from public life. One color is assigned to different regions of the country – red, orange or green, depending on the perceived risk of spread – indicating the level of restrictions in place. No region in New Zealand is currently in the “green” zone.
Those who have not been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are now prohibited from eating in restaurants, going to bars or nightclubs, going to the gym, or mixing with vaccinated people, including in places of worship. Masks are mandatory in many public settings, on airplanes and in many forms of public transport, in addition to pharmacies and other conventions.
Auckland was caught in a snap lockdown on August 17 after a single delta-type case was found in the city. Since the onset of the epidemic, the case has quickly become the largest snowball in the country, with dozens of new infections being reported every day for months.
On Friday, people flocked to bars, restaurants and cafes in the city and took full advantage of the good weather. To mark the reopening, several Auckland bars welcomed patrons at 11:59 pm on Thursday at the first allowed moment. Businesses are required to check the vaccine pass before admitting patrons.
As a rule, Auckland will be heavily cut off from other parts of the country by December 15. Only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel to other regions of the country, many of whom have low vaccination rates.
New Zealand aims to vaccinate 90 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older in each district. As of Friday, only two regions had met that target, and another 10 had vaccinated at least 85 percent of eligible people.
In October, the country announced comprehensive vaccination orders for more than 40 percent of all workers, including teachers and those working in the service industry. More than 1,300 health workers were forced to resign last month after being denied vaccinations.
