‘Auction’ of Muslim women on mobile app? Photos posted without information, case registered, Shiv Sena MP also demanded investigation

People have been furious for uploading pictures of hundreds of Muslim women on the online app without their permission. The Delhi Police said it was probing the case lodged by a woman journalist Ismat Ara, while Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said a probe has been launched in Mumbai as well.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she has spoken to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police and DCP Crime and appealed that the matter should be investigated immediately. The whole matter is about uploading the picture of women on the Bulli Bai app. It is alleged that indecent remarks are being made about Muslim women on this app, lewd comments are being made and their pictures are being ‘dealed’. A similar case came to the fore last year when a controversy arose over ‘Sully Deals’ on the Sully Bye app.

According to news agency PTI, after the latest case came to light, an official said that the Mumbai Cyber ​​Police has started investigating the objectionable content on the ‘Bully By’ app. Bully bye ape looks like a clone of Sully Deals, where ‘Deal of the Day’ was written with a picture of women.

Some of the women targeted in this case said that there was no ‘auction’ through this. The purpose of this act was to humiliate, humiliate and harass. A social media user said, the app Bulli Bai works just like ‘Sully Deals’ did. Once you open it, you randomly find the face of a Muslim woman shown as ‘Bulli Bai’.” There is a lot of ruckus about this matter.

A woman journalist has filed a complaint against unknown persons in this case. The woman journalist filed a complaint online at the CR Park police station in South Delhi, a copy of which she shared through her Twitter handle.