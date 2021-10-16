Audible Plus Catalog: Audible will offer members access to thousands of Audiobooks & Podcasts at No Extra Cost – 15,000 titles for Audible members New Catalog: Audiobooks and podcasts will be available in Hindi-English, will not have to pay extra charges

Audible, a subsidiary of e-commerce giant Amazon, on Friday said it has added a new catalog of 15,000 titles for its members, which will be available at no extra charge.

Added to the name ‘All-You-Can-Listen Plus’, the catalog includes audiobooks and podcasts in both Hindi and English languages. This feature is equally available for both Android and iOS users. With the Audible app, users can listen to titles of their choice from a vast range of audiobooks and podcasts.

The all-you-can-listen catalog contains a wide range of Indian audiobooks, including Kevin Misal’s ‘Dharyoddha Kalki’, ‘The Karadi Tales’, ‘The Panchatantra’ and Paramahansa Yogananda’s autobiography ‘Yogi’ (Hindi version) as well as Many audiobooks are included in the original.

Shailesh Savlani, Vice President and General Manager, Audible India, said, “We are committed to our goal of creating and delivering unique audio fiction programs in India. We’ve expanded our free selection to include over 150 exclusive podcasts for all listeners and thousands of podcasts in addition to Audible Originals.”

US-origin Audible allows its users to purchase and stream audiobooks and other types of spoken content. New users also get one month of free subscription, also known as ’30 day trial’. Under this for one month, you can get the services of Audible for free.

What do you get in the 30 day trial pack?: You get one credit to use (two credits for Amazon Prime members) or the title of your choice. Plus Catalog, where users can listen to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals. The good thing is that there is no restriction, as this service can be canceled at any time.

However, for further continuation of services after one month, a fee of Rs 199 has to be paid, which can be canceled at any time if you do not wish to continue.