AUDL Commissioner Steve Hall talks growing Ultimate, why sports fans should come out for game



As the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) prepares for the 2022 season, Canadian teams are returning with three new expansion teams and a divisional restructuring.

The league is divided into four sections, with teams spread across North America. Divisional breakdown is as follows:

East Division: Boston Glory, DC Bridge, Montreal Royal, New York Empire, Ottawa Outlaws, Philadelphia Phoenix and Toronto Rush.

Central Division: Chicago Union, Detroit Mechanics, Indianapolis Aliquets, Madison Radicals, Minnesota Wind Chill and Pittsburgh Thunderbirds.

South Division: Atlanta Hostel, Austin Soul, Carolina Flyers, Dallas Legion and Tampa Bay Cannon.

West Division: Colorado Summit, Los Angeles Aviators, Oakland Spiders, Portland Nitro, Salt Lake Shed, San Diego Groolers and Seattle Cascades.

Summit, Nitro and Shed entered the league as expansion teams.

The Flyers are the reigning AUDL champions. They defeated the Empire 19-16 in 2021 – the first year the league was back in action after the 2020 season was postponed due to a coronavirus epidemic.

Steve Hall took over as AUDL commissioner in 2018 after coming into the first league as the owner of the Atlanta Hostel. He told Gadget Clock Digital that one of his main goals as commissioner was to use his business skills to help develop the league.

“If you go back and look at the ownership group in 2012, the owners were the ultimate enthusiast. Not deep-pocketed, venture capital-type guys,” Hall said. “What we’re changing (to go) is bringing in people who are successful business people. They understand how to run a business. They understand sports as a business. Gradually bringing such talent and deep pockets into the league, it’s a big change. . “

Hall is a managing partner of EHF Capital LLC and previously a director of investor relations at Converse Capital. He has been a huge fan of the Ultimate since the 1980s, having pitched at Georgia Tech and is a member of the USA Ultimate.

He is working to turn Ultimate’s hobby into a profitable business.

“It’s a business, not a hobby. It’s that kind of financial discipline. We’re here, we’re here for profit and we’re a full-time business. So make sure everyone understands it – and we’re entertainment and we’re not the ultimate business. We An entertainment business, “Hall told Gadget Clock Digital. “You have to think about it as a whole. It’s not just a great Ultimate game on the field, it’s all about the entertainment business.”

Hall said the method is to engage fans in sports instead of checking social media and other things on their phones full time.

“We allow owners to expand their understanding of entertainment and not just field athletes. But everything that goes into modern sports entertainment – gambling, promotional items, all the fun things that are going on, is expanding your mind to the definition of sports entertainment.”

AUDL’s regular season lasts 14 weeks from April 29 to July 31, followed by play-offs.

With Major League Baseball in full swing and the NBA and NHL seasons coming to a close, Hall said there are several reasons why sports fans should come out for the final day.

“No. 1, we’re a fast-action sport. You get a lot of action in two hours. We’re not baseball. We’re not slow, we’re fighting. Fast action, high-flying, so you have great athleticism, great drama, you’re out there that’s beautiful. – It’s still important in today’s world, “Hall told Gadget Clock Digital.

“We’re chasing fans who, for a family of four or a group of four friends, go out for a game for 100 or less. [pro football] The game easily dropped 500-700, didn’t it? Easily. We want to make sure we can have an affordable, fun family event. We think you’ll be able to have great fun outside at a cost of a hundred dollars or less for a group of four. And that’s what we’re going after. It’s very affordable, and it’s a quick move. “

Hall said the league is looking forward to partnering with Lsports Data to further entertain fans from a gambling standpoint and that the week’s AUDL games will also be broadcast in Spanish.

Final fans will be able to watch FOX Sports 2’s premiere game of the week and all games on AUDL.TV