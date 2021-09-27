Audra McDonald will host Tony alongside Leslie Odom Jr.
Audra McDonald has won more competitive Tony Awards than any other artist, and tonight, when she’s nominated for the ninth time, she’s presiding over the awards ceremony.
McDonald’s is splitting hosting duties with actor Leslie Odom Jr. She is hosting the streaming portion of the evening on Paramount+ from 7 to 9 p.m. Eastern, when most of the prizes will be presented; He’s presiding over the concert from 9 to 11 p.m. on CBS.
McDonald, 51, is a prodigy in American theater, respected for his song soprano as well as his acting prowess, and last year, following the police killing of George Floyd, he went on to press for theater changes. Helped found Black Theater United. industry.
How did he rack up his record-setting string of Tonys? She has won at least once in each acting category: Leading Actress in a Musical (“Porgy & Bess”), Leading Actress in a Play (“Lady Day at Emerson Bar & Grill”), Actress in a Musical (“Ragtime”) ” and “Carousel”) and portrayed the actress in a play (“A Raisin in the Sun” and “Master Class”).
This year, he is nominated again, for his role in the 2019 revival of “Frankie and Johnny in Claire de Lune.” The play was written by Terence McNeely, who died of complications from the coronavirus during the pandemic.
McDonald, born in Berlin, raised in Fresno, California, and educated at Juilliard, has long been outspoken on social justice issues—his Twitter username is @AudraEqualityMc — and last year she helped pull a group of black Broadway stars together to form Black Theater United. The organization has already made progress: This summer it persuaded a number of industry leaders, including theater owners and producers, to sign a deal that calls for an end to the hiring of all-white creative teams, some theaters for black performers. An agreement was reached to rename and take several. Other Steps to Improve Racial Equality on Broadway.
She also has an active career as a recording artist and concert artist, and makes regular appearances on television, including “Private Practice” and “The Good Fight”. She is married to actor Will Svensson, and has two daughters.
