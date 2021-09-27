Audra McDonald will host Tony alongside Leslie Odom Jr.

Audra McDonald has won more competitive Tony Awards than any other artist, and tonight, when she’s nominated for the ninth time, she’s presiding over the awards ceremony.

McDonald’s is splitting hosting duties with actor Leslie Odom Jr. She is hosting the streaming portion of the evening on Paramount+ from 7 to 9 p.m. Eastern, when most of the prizes will be presented; He’s presiding over the concert from 9 to 11 p.m. on CBS.

McDonald, 51, is a prodigy in American theater, respected for his song soprano as well as his acting prowess, and last year, following the police killing of George Floyd, he went on to press for theater changes. Helped found Black Theater United. industry.

How did he rack up his record-setting string of Tonys? She has won at least once in each acting category: Leading Actress in a Musical (“Porgy & Bess”), Leading Actress in a Play (“Lady Day at Emerson Bar & Grill”), Actress in a Musical (“Ragtime”) ” and “Carousel”) and portrayed the actress in a play (“A Raisin in the Sun” and “Master Class”).