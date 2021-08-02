August Forecast: What’s Next for a Hot, Dry U.S. Summer?

Michael Hambrick has been extinguishing fires for over 25 years. But last month, the Dixie fire raged so quickly in Plumas County, California that Mr. Hambrick, a helicopter attack firefighter, couldn’t even save his own home.

At the time of his evacuation, his porch was on fire and windows were shattering as 40-foot-high flames swept through his sparsely populated mountain community of Indian Falls. The wildfire has grown to a size and intensity rarely seen so early in the season, as climate change exacerbates a drought that is drying out the West.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Mr. Hambrick, who lost everything he owned. He had installed sprinklers three feet high around his house as a preventive measure, he said, but “the fire went through him like nothing had happened.”

Extreme weather conditions hit large swathes of the United States this summer, with at least four major heat waves fueling fires that filled the skies with smoke so thick it reddened the sun in New York City. And the heart of wildfire and hurricane season is yet to come.