Aung San Suu Kyi Makes First Court Appearance Since Coup



Over the weekend within the nation’s borderlands, ethnic armed teams claimed that they’d killed dozens of Tatmadaw troopers in offensives, at the same time as the military’s shelling claimed lives of civilians sheltering in a church in jap Myanmar. Within the huge cities, together with Yangon and Mandalay, protesters organized flash mobs of dissent, scattering shortly as safety forces drew close to.

“We nonetheless have a scenario which could be very unhealthy on the bottom,” Christine Schraner Burgener, a Swiss diplomat who’s the United Nations particular envoy for Myanmar, instructed journalists Monday through video hyperlink from Bangkok, the place she has been making an attempt for practically two months to safe Tatmadaw permission to go to the nation. She acknowledged the danger that Myanmar would possibly descend into civil conflict.

Ms. Schraner Burgener additionally mentioned she nonetheless held out hope that the Tatmadaw’s high commander, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, would permit her to go to however that his message for now was that it’s “nonetheless not the precise time — not a sure, not a no.”

Greater than 800 individuals have been killed by safety forces because the coup, in keeping with a monitoring group, many shot within the head whereas peacefully protesting. Greater than 4,200 have been detained.

Amongst them is U Thein Hlaing Tun, a lawyer representing one other of Myanmar’s jailed elected leaders. He was arrested on Monday as he tried to fulfill together with his consumer on the identical particular courtroom in Naypyidaw the place Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi appeared.

Mr. Thein Hlaing Tun was charged with violating a piece of the penal code criminalizing perceived slights towards the Tatmadaw.

“That’s all we learn about his arrest,” Ms. Min Min Soe mentioned.

In an extra signal of the Tatmadaw’s intolerance for dissent or crucial press scrutiny, an American who’s the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a twice-monthly journal about developments within the nation, was reported to have been arrested at Yangon Worldwide Airport on Monday as he was about to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur. The journal mentioned in a statement posted on its Twitter account that the managing editor, Danny Fenster, was believed to have been transferred to Insein Jail in Yangon.