Aunts Is Back, Turning City Blocks Into Dance Floors

And it is a role model – nourishing but free – in which she believes. What strikes Henderson about Aunts is the way he takes care of his artists. (On the one hand, they get paid and will be paid even if the event is canceled due to rain; they will also have the option to perform at the September event if the July one is canceled.) movement and a vocal improviser who has a non-profit background, she was new to Aunts, but quickly recognized that this would be “a great opportunity for me to expand the care I usually provide,” he said. she stated, “with that extra layer of, I can Choose the artists I deal with.

Henderson’s concerns were that she “didn’t want to be at another dance event and be the only black girl there” or “another dance event where we all do the same PoMo moves,” he said. she said, referring to postmodern dance, “with serious faces in those Dansko shoes and funky gauchos.”

“It’s not my ministry,” she said. “And I was a little nervous talking about it, but they were really cool. They were like, ‘Kadie, we to have this.'”

With six organizers recommending artists to perform at events, Aunts reflects something else in this moment of contemporary dance: multiple and varied artistic voices both backstage and on stage. “Can you have a sound performer next to a movement performer next to someone from hip-hop? Lloyd said. “I was stimulated by a wide range of voices doing all different types of things and how that could create an exciting experience. “