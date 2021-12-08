AUS vs ENG After 85 year in Australia wicket fell on very 1st ball of Ashes series England captain Joe Root shameful record Pat Cummins took 5 wickets as captain

This is the first time since 1936 that a wicket fell on the first ball in the Ashes series in Australia. Incidentally, the 1936 match was also played at the Gabba. Even then England lost the wicket on the first ball.

Pat Cummins of Australia took 5 wickets in his first innings as captain. However, the first innings of the first match of the Ashes 2021-22 was not memorable for England captain Joe Root. A record was added to his name, which he would never want to remember. The Ashes 2021-22 began on 8 December at The Gabba in Brisbane.

England Test team captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat. It was cloudy, there is grass on the pitch. In such a situation, his decision did not prove to be correct and the entire team of England returned to the pavilion for just 147 runs in 50.1 overs. Pat Cummins took five wickets in his first innings as Australian captain. He took 5 wickets for 38 runs by taking the last three wickets. His fellow pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took 2-2, while all-rounder Cameron Green took a wicket.

Only 4 England batsmen could touch the double figure. In this, opener Haseeb Hameed contributed 25, Jos Buttler 39, Ollie Pope 35 and Chris Woakes contributed 21 runs. Openers Rory Burns, Joe Root and Ollie Robinson could not even open the account.

Joe Root has been dismissed for a duck for the fourth time in the last 10 innings against Australia. He has scored 268 runs (28, 14, 0, 0, 77, 71, 0, 57, 21, 0) in the last 10 innings at an average of 26.8. However, he has so far scored 1694 runs in 25 matches against Australia in Tests at an average of 39.39. Root has played a total of 110 test matches so far. In this he has scored 9278 runs at an average of 49.88. He has 23 centuries in this.

Talking about the Fab 4 (Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith), Root is joint second with Kane for the most number of dismissals in Test cricket. Virat Kohli is at the top of the Fab-4 in terms of most dismissals for zero. Kohli has been dismissed for zero 14 times in Tests so far. Root and Kane have done this 9 times so far. Smith has been dismissed for zero 5 times so far.

Talking about the match, England lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns on the very first ball of the Ashes series against Australia. On the yorker taking a swing from Mitchell Starc, Burns returned to the pavilion. Rory Burns was dismissed for a duck for the sixth time in 2021. He has become the player to be dismissed for the most number of times in Test cricket among batsmen from numbers 1 to 7 in a calendar year.

After this, Hazlewood dismissed David Malan (six) and Joe Root (nil) to reduce England’s score to 11 for three in the sixth over. Cummins took his first wicket as Australian Test captain by getting star all-rounder Ben Stokes caught by Marnus Labuschagne at third slip. The score was 29 runs for four wickets.

Opener Haseeb Hameed took one end and brought England’s score to 59 for 4 at lunch, but he was caught by Steve Smith at second slip off Cummins at the start of the second session after scoring 25 runs.

Pope and Butler put on a 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket to stop the fall for a while. Starc broke the partnership by getting Butler caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey, while Pope was caught soon after at the fine leg boundary off Green. This was Green’s first Test wicket.

Cummins then ended England’s innings by dismissing Ollie Robinson (nil), Mark Wood (eight) and Chris Woakes (21). England’s attack is less experienced, as James Anderson has been rested. Stuart Broad has also not been picked in the playing XI.