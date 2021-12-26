Aus vs Eng Australia dominance in Ashes Joe Root created history but England bundle out 185 run Pat Cummins Nathan Lyon star performance

England captain Joe Root created history on the first day of the third Test match (Boxing Day Test) on 26 December 2021, but Australia continues to dominate the Ashes series. England’s team was bundled out for 185 runs. Australia’s Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon again tied the knot of the England team. In reply, Australia scored 61 runs for one wicket till the end of the first day’s play. They are 124 runs behind England.

David Warner (38) returned to the pavilion at the end of the day after a credible start. James Anderson (1 for 14) was caught by Jock Crawley while he was down in the lane. Second opener Marcus Harris was on 20 when the stumps were dislodged, while nightwatchman Lyon was yet to open his account.

Australian captain Cummins (3 for 36) won the toss and elected to field first, leaving England’s top order in shock. Spinner Lyon (3 for 36) wrapped up the lower order. Mitchell Starc took two wickets for 54 runs, while Cameron Green and Scott Boland, playing his first Test match, got 1-1.

Joe Root became the captain with the highest run-scorer in a calendar year. Root scored 50 runs in England’s first innings. Due to this his total number of runs reached 1680 in 2021. He became the captain with the highest run-scorer in a calendar year. Root surpassed the record held by Graeme Smith of South Africa (1656 runs in 2008). Australia’s Michael Clarke (1595 runs in 2012) is third in this list.

If Root scores 109 runs in England’s second innings, he will become the highest run-scorer in a calendar year. Currently this record is in the name of Mohammad Yusuf of Pakistan. Yusuf had scored 1788 runs in 2006. Root currently ranks third on this list behind Joseph and Vivian Richards of the West Indies (1710 in 1976). Graeme Smith has now slipped to the fourth position in this list.

Earlier, England had not started well. He had scored 61 runs for 3 wickets till lunch. He also lost 3 wickets in the second session. It also included the wickets of captain Joe Root (50) and the dangerous Ben Stokes (25). Australia continued their dominance in the third session with their remaining 4 wickets.

The game started half an hour late due to rain. Cummins got Haseeb Hameed (nil) caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the second over. Cummins took the second opener Crawley (12) in the lane in the 8th over to reduce the score to 13 for two. David Malan (14) added 48 runs for the third wicket with captain Joe Root. In the last over before lunch, Cummins got Malan caught by Warner at first slip.

World number two batsman Root completed his half-century off 76 balls. However, soon after, Starc was caught by Carey on the ball going outside the off-stump. Due to this the score became 82 runs for four wickets.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes tried to adopt an aggressive approach, but Greene’s delivery was cut and caught in the street. Jos Buttler (3) caught at deep midwicket after playing an irresponsible shot off Lyon in the last over before the tea break.

Boland, who made his Test debut at home, took his first wicket by dismissing Mark Wood (six) lbw. Jonny Bairstow, after scoring 35 runs, was caught in the street by Starc. Lyon dismissed the tail batsmen Jack Leach (13) and Ollie Robinson (22). Australia lead 2-0 in the 5-match series.