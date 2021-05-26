Aussie Model and Bollywood star Lucinda Nicholas admits she alters appearance to ‘look more Indian’

Chances are you’ll not have heard of Lucinda Nicholas, however the Australian former magnificence pageant queen is making a reputation for herself in Bollywood.

Reflecting on her profession this week, the 28-year-old spoke in regards to the variations between Aussie and Indian tradition and even admitted she subtly adjustments her appearance to ‘look more Indian’ to get higher roles.

The previous Miss World South Australia informed The Every day Telegraph: ‘Typically I might put on brown contact lenses to make me look more Indian I assume you would say.’

Meet the Australian mannequin taking over Bollywood: Lucinda Nicholas has admitted she subtly alters her appearance to ‘look more Indian’ for film roles

Lucinda is of Center Japanese and European heritage and has performed characters with English, South Indian and Austrian backgrounds.

‘Plenty of foreigners turn into profitable by actually taking over the language and Indian tradition,’ she mentioned.

She added about India: ‘Folks suppose it is so totally different to Australia however as soon as you reside there and you are part of the tradition you realise how related all of us are as people it doesn’t matter what race or faith.’

Background: In accordance to the publication, Lucinda is of Center Japanese and European heritage and has performed a mixture of characters who’ve English, South Indian and Austrian backgrounds

‘Typically I might put on brown contact lenses to make me look more Indian I assume you would say,’ she informed the publication

Lucinda hails from Adelaide however spent six years dwelling in Mumbai, earlier than coming again to her native Australia earlier than the coronavirus pandemic hit.

She described India as a ‘second residence’ and even speaks Hindi after working onerous to study the language.

Lucinda has appeared in Bollywood movies together with Visitor in London.

Final yr, she informed DeMode that she is extremely ‘proud’ of herself for studying Hindi.

Her story: Lucinda hails from Adelaide however spent six years dwelling in Mumbai, earlier than coming again to her native Australia earlier than the coronavirus pandemic hit

Second residence: She described India as a ‘second residence’ and even speaks Hindi after working onerous to study the language

‘But when there was one factor I’m significantly pleased with it’s studying a international language (Hindi) which is a language I had by no means been uncovered to earlier than shifting to India,’ she mentioned.

She added that she loves having the ability to immerse herself in numerous cultures all over the world as a mannequin and actress.

‘My biggest accomplishment is having the ability to journey and expertise totally different cultures and work in all totally different components of the world,’ she mentioned.

‘My biggest accomplishment was being in my first ever Hindi tv as a lead actress.’