Austin city government gives update on homeless crisis one year after residents voted to reinstate camping ban



Exactly one year after Austin residents voted to reinstate a camping ban that makes camping around the city illegal, the city’s Homeless Strategy Division has given an update on how beautiful Texas’ capital city has become.

“[We hear from] People who want to see enforcement happen faster, and we hear every day from people who are very concerned about the impact of the Camping Ordinance on homeless people, many of whom have nowhere to go when they face enforcement “Diana Gray, named Austin Named as Homeless Strategy Officer, he said at a virtual community meeting on Monday.

The Austin Police Department has quoted 242 citations since the camping ban was imposed, stating through Gray that they have tried to emphasize voluntary enforcement and not additional penalties.

Another initiative approved by the Austin City Council last year, the Housing-Focused Encouragement Assistance Link or HEAL, was used to clear eight camps across the city and relocate 247 people to shelters.

Austin City Council is currently receiving public feedback on how the city will spend $ 11.4 million in eligible funds through the American Rescue Plan, which has allocated 5 billion to help the homeless.

So far, the city has planned to allocate $ 8 million for non-gregarter shelters, $ 1 million for affordable rental housing, $ 1.7 million for administration, and $ 725,064 for support services.

Housing costs in Austin have risen in recent years as the population has grown, contributing to the homeless crisis.