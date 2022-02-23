Austin crime watchdog calls on DA Garza to step aside in case against 19 indicted officers



The Greater Austin Crime Commission has called on Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza to step down from his role in the 1920 riots following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

“There are legitimate questions as to what evidence was presented to the grand jury,” the commission said in a statement Statement Tuesday. “To ensure public confidence in the process, the district attorney should step down and ask the court to appoint a special prosecutor for these cases.”

Garza, who had promised to bring the police to justice, Accused Last week, 19 police officers and each of them were charged with first-degree criminal offenses that carry a sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison.

The statement said officers were cleared of wrongdoing by the Austin Police Department in 2020 and outlined a number of concerns about Garza’s biased past statements, including the withholding of evidence from the grand jury and the handling of cases within the district attorney’s office. . According to KXAN, another high-profile Austin case involving the 2020 riots also accused Garza of withholding guilty evidence from a grand jury.

The garrison office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

During the unrest on May 30 and 31, 2020, more than a dozen officers were injured by protesters, including several officers who were hit by bottles, rocks, paint jars and frozen water bottles, which the mob threw at them. Some protesters were also injured in the benbag round, which was used by officers in accordance with the department’s policy to restore order.

Austin City Council last week approved two settlement agreements with protesters who were seriously injured in clashes between officers and protesters. According to KXAN .

Legal representation for officers and local police unions has claimed that those binbag rounds were flawed.

Attorney Doug O’Connell told Gadget Clock, “The department has issued an old and worn out binbag round for these officers.” “So instead of coming out as a soft bin bag they came out as a hard projectile … so you had rioters who were seriously injured by this binbag and it shouldn’t have happened but it’s not the fault of the officers, it’s the fault of the management.”

“This is probably a very religious personal injury case,” O’Connell added. “But it does not make the officers’ actions illegal or a criminal offense.”

Justin Berry, a Republican candidate in the Texas House of Representatives and one of the officers charged by Gerger, told Gadget Clock this week that he believes the lawsuit is politically motivated.

“It has nothing to do with justice, it has nothing to do with injustice,” Berry said. “It’s just about politics and a political agenda that happened to these liberal liberal district attorneys.”

“We had a riot response,” Berry added. “People approached us with Molotov cocktails, frozen water bottles, urine filling bottles, petrol filling bottles, and they were involved in criminal activity blocking the way to the main hospital.”