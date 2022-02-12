Austin DA launches over 20 grand jury cases against cops who responded during George Floyd riots



Travis County, Texas District Attorney Joe Garza has appointed a grand jury to consider charging 20 police officers in response to the violent riots in Austin following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The grand jury formation, confirmed by Gadget Clock, is expected to hold demonstrations near Austin police headquarters on May 30 and 31, 2020, during which APD officers fired bin bags, rubber bullets and tear gas during a demonstration that went out of control. .

At least 21 officers are facing possible charges for firing less than a lethal round on protesters who were blocking the main interstate I-35 through Austin and refusing to disperse it after multiple police orders. Interstate 35 is the main traffic artery that runs through downtown Austin, connecting the Texas capital to the north, including Dallas, and to the south, including San Antonio. Attempts to block the interstate were illegal. Austin police headquarters near the inter-state and protesters blocked several nights.

Several protesters were seriously injured in the benbag round of the then Austin police chief Brian Manley. Says Dismissed in June 2020 in accordance with appropriate police policy. Several police officers were injured in the violence that broke out in downtown Austin.

However, an attorney for some of the officers targeted by the grand jury, as well as the police union, said the Austin police department provided flawed less-lethal rounds to officers who responded to the protest.

Attorney Doug O’Connell told Gadget Clock, “The department has issued an old and worn out binbag round for these officers.” “So instead of being a soft bin bag they came out as a hard projectile. So you had rioters who were seriously injured by this bin bag and it shouldn’t have happened but it’s not the fault of the officers, it’s the fault of the management.”

“This is probably a very religious personal injury case,” O’Connell added. “But it does not make the officers’ actions illegal or a criminal offense.”

The Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT), the largest police union in Texas, has released a Statement He acknowledged that protesters had been injured, but said that this was not the case.

The statement said, “There is no doubt that the bin bags fired by the officers seriously injured the protesters involved in the street riots,” the statement said. “What the media doesn’t know is that Austin Police Department management knew or should have known that the shot bin bags were outdated and defective. Bean bag round. “

The statement added, “Rank and file police officers have the power to make zero decisions about the manufacture, purchase, storage or deployment of any ammunition.” “These incidents are a clear allegation against the department’s leadership. We can guarantee you that officers would never have used them if they knew the rounds were out of date and defective. It was the responsibility of the departmental leadership to measure their own usability. “

CLEAT executive director Charlie Wilkison demanded answers to a number of questions in the statement.

“Why was the ammunition destroyed before it was tested? The ammunition was evidence,” Wilkison asked. “Evidence has been destroyed. Why are some documents stuck in the city? When did the mayor, the mayor’s pro-tem, the city manager, the police chief, the assistant chief and the commanders know? We want to see the answers to these questions.”

The Austin Police Department told Gadget Clock it could not comment on the pending case.

Garzar’s office declined to comment to Gadget Clock on the grand jury case but provided a list of officials who are not currently charged but face possible charges for various alleged violations.

Asked if Gadget Clock could provide a list of protesters charged with felony criminal mischief following the death of George Floyd, a spokesman for Garzar said he did not have that information.

“No, I can’t, and as far as I know, we don’t track any of our cases that way,” Travis County DA Public Information Officer Ismail Martinez told Gadget Clock. “To get that information you need to create an open record request.”

Protests include attempted attacks on police headquarters buildings, vandalism in the state capital, and a reported attack on a black state trooper by protesters in early June 2020. In that case, which was captured on video, white protesters surrounded and insulted. Black officer with racial title. The protests, which often included blocking roads, surrounding people in their cars, violence and property damage, continued until the end of July.

During the unrest on May 30 and 31, more than a dozen officers were injured by protesters, including several officers who were hit by bottles, stones, colored jars and frozen water bottles that were thrown at them by the mob.

O’Connell told Gadget Clock that the garrison office is taking a strategy Used in the past And not allowing the accused police officers to testify before the grand jury or to testify guilty.

O’Connell said the Special Investigation Unit investigated every use of force during the riots and concluded there were no criminal offenses. “They’ve gathered evidence, they’ve interviewed, they’ve taken statements, they’ve talked to witnesses, they’ve analyzed body-worn camera video. They’re not allowed to testify before the grand jury and they’re not being called as witnesses. Also, the police officers themselves We are not being invited to testify before the grand jury. And so we have another case where Jose Garza is distorting what the grand jury is hearing in order to produce a desirable result. “

Dennis Faris, president of the Austin Police Retired Officers Association and a 25-year-old APD veteran, told Gadget Clock that prosecuting the police is a platform that has garnered more than $ 500,000 from Garza, whose campaign has received more than $ 500,000 from liberal Megadona’s George Soros.

“That’s what he ran and people needed to understand. When he ran for the district attorney, he ran, ‘I’m going to accuse the police officers of wrongdoing,'” Faris said. “And that’s what he perceives as unfair, and you have to look at his background to understand what he perceives as unfair. So in the last 14 months, he’s been a DA. 30 police officers. “

Faris continued, “And my understanding is that he didn’t finish. He’s even looking at more. He’s even talking about going back and looking at the cases cleared by his predecessor. So for him, he doesn’t look at it from the perspective of whether I’m guilty.” Going? Am I doing what I told people I would do and accusing the rogue police. And for that, it’s just a march, another notch in his belt. “

“He literally ran. I’m going to put the police in jail,” Faris said. “And what he’s doing is telling me it’s politically motivated.”