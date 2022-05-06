Austin men allegedly leave hot dog vendor with lacerated liver, gash in his head after assault over prices



Two Austin men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a hot dog vendor during a price dispute outside a downtown bar.

Two suspects – 21-year-old Jeremy Delgado and 19-year-old Bobby Win – were arrested at the scene and booked into Travis County Jail on Tuesday morning.

An eyewitness told police that Delgado argued with the seller over the 6 price of a hot dog and pushed him to the ground, then Win “punched and kicked the seller several times,” according to an affidavit from KXAN.

Officers responded and found the vendor covered in blood on the street with life-threatening injuries, including a wounded liver and a cut on his head that required several staples, the affidavit said.

The suspects allegedly fled on foot, but officers noticed fresh blood stains on their clothes.

According to Travis County Jail records, Delgado was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily harm and was placed on 25,000 bond.

Owen was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery with aggravated burglary. His bond was set at মোট 40,000 for three lawsuits.