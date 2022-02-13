World

Austin police academy graduate has U-haul with all his belongings stolen on first night in town

A recent graduate Austin All his belongings were stolen shortly after the police academy moved into town.

Ken Cassade, president of the Austin Police Association, tweeted Saturday, “A recent APD Academy graduate took his family to Austin last night.” “His U-HAUL was stolen overnight in South Austin. All belongings are gone. We need help finding a 15 foot box truck orange and white. Arizona Lp # AH-55423. If you find it please call 911.” “

Austin de George Floyd has filed more than 20 grand jury cases against police officers who responded to the riots.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Austin City Council members accuse police of hostility for tweeting about crime, Soros da grant

The Texas capital has been plagued by rising crime for the past few years and last year broke the previous record of homicide after 89 people were killed. There were 11 in January this year Killed Which brings the city back on track to breaking the murder record.

Efforts to curb crime have been hampered by the move to seize funds from the Democratic-controlled Austin City Council Police Department following the George Floyd riots in 2020. Defending has resulted in a severe shortage of staff that independent researchers Tell me The department has left with less than 100 officers than needed to adequately patrol the city.

The staff crisis has forced the police Stop Responded to non-emergency calls and created a significant Submission work Call the non-emergency 311.

