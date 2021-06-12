Austin Shooting: 14 People Are Injured, Police Say

(*14*) Taking pictures: 14 People Are Injured, Police Say
A capturing in a well-liked nightlife district in downtown (*14*), Texas, early on Saturday left 14 folks injured, with two of them in important situation, the police mentioned.
Officers responded to a report of pictures fired round 1:25 a.m. in a district identified for drawing massive crowds to its bars and eating places.
Joseph Chacon, the interim chief of the (*14*) Police Division, mentioned at a information briefing on Saturday afternoon that the capturing appeared to have began as “some form of disturbance between two events.”
He mentioned that there was no data to point the victims have been deliberately focused, and that almost all have been “harmless bystanders.”
The police revised the variety of victims to 14, from 13. The chief mentioned it was attainable there are nonetheless others who have been damage who haven’t sought medical assist or reported their accidents to the police.
Officers mentioned that they have been looking for two folks in connection to the capturing.
“I can not say that there isn’t any additional public hazard at this level as a result of the suspect isn’t in custody,” the chief mentioned at an earlier information briefing, including that the capturing “seems to be remoted to this one space.”
The police mentioned in an announcement that the victims had been wounded or injured, however the chief mentioned all of them had been shot. Two victims have been in important situation and 12 have been in steady situation, the police mentioned.
Chief Chacon mentioned that cops used first support gear they carry, corresponding to chest seals and tourniquets, to offer lifesaving assist and that responding officers had exhausted all of their provides on the scene.
He mentioned that the downtown space was stuffed with folks on the time of the capturing and that the neighborhood was drawing prepandemic crowd sizes.
Chief Chacon mentioned there was extra gun violence within the metropolis previously few months, a sentiment echoed by Mayor Steve Adler.
“The uptick in gun violence domestically is a part of a disturbing rise in gun violence throughout the nation as we exit the pandemic,” the mayor said on Twitter. He added, “One factor is obvious — higher entry to firearms doesn’t equal higher public security.”
#(*14*) #Taking pictures #People #Injured #Police