Austin Shooting: 14 People Are Injured, Police Say

The police revised the variety of victims to 14, from 13. The chief mentioned it was attainable there are nonetheless others who have been damage who haven’t sought medical assist or reported their accidents to the police.

Officers mentioned that they have been looking for two folks in connection to the capturing.

“I can not say that there isn’t any additional public hazard at this level as a result of the suspect isn’t in custody,” the chief mentioned at an earlier information briefing, including that the capturing “seems to be remoted to this one space.”

The police mentioned in an announcement that the victims had been wounded or injured, however the chief mentioned all of them had been shot. Two victims have been in important situation and 12 have been in steady situation, the police mentioned.

Chief Chacon mentioned that cops used first support gear they carry, corresponding to chest seals and tourniquets, to offer lifesaving assist and that responding officers had exhausted all of their provides on the scene.

He mentioned that the downtown space was stuffed with folks on the time of the capturing and that the neighborhood was drawing prepandemic crowd sizes.