Austin Water leader resigns after 4-day boil water notice caused by human error



Greg Messaros, head of Austin Water Utilities, has resigned following a four-day erroneously issued boiling water notice in the Texas capital.

The boil water notice has been blamed for a problem due to human error. According to Fox 7, Messaros announced his resignation in a memo sent to City manager Spencer Crank.

“I am fully responsible for any errors in the utility this past week. I am also proud of our many achievements,” Messaros said. “While I love my job as director, and I’m extremely proud of my team and what I’ve achieved for almost 15 years as the leader of Austin Water, I’m ready to step down.”

A Texas judge has suspended part of a new election law before a preliminary vote

“It is becoming clear that this was an error on the part of our operating staff in overseeing our Ulrich plant and how they participated in the water purification process in Ulrich,” Messrs. Fox 7K said. “It’s definitely unacceptable to us.”

The fault shut down the entire Ulrich water treatment plant. According to Messaros, this has never happened before. Following this incident, the city began taking the necessary steps to remove the notice, such as testing water samples to ensure adequate water quality.

Austin Council member Mackenzie Kelly said staff issues were a “manager’s responsibility.”

“I requested a next-action review of the events of the last five years at the Austin Water Utility,” Kelly told Fox 7. “I will be reviewing them this weekend, and I will bring my findings to a special meeting.”

Messaros took over as director in 2007.