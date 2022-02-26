Sports

Auston Matthews has 2 goals to take NHL lead, Maple Leafs beat Wild

Aston Mathews led the NHL with his 35th and 36th goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Matthews thought of Rodion Amirov, a Toronto prospect had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Radion, our hearts and minds are with you,” Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner said awkwardly in his opening post game comment. “We hope you get over it. We are by your side and with you.”

Before their morning skate, Maple Leafs gathered for a stick salute as part of a video message for Amirov, their first-round draft pick of 2020. Amirov, 20, is being treated in Germany after his KHL season was reduced to 10 games.

“It’s definitely a difficult thing to go through,” said Toronto captain John Tavares. “But he’s in good spirits, fighting hard. We trust him, and he’s a big part of our family here. He has tremendous talent and potential, but as a man we know he’s very motivated to lose it.”

Toronto Maple Leafs center Aston Mathews (34) controls the side next to Minnesota wild goaltender Kapo Kahkonen as wild center Frederick Goudreau (89) defends the second leg of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Aston Mathews (34) controls the side next to Minnesota wild goaltender Kapo Kahkonen as wild center Frederick Goudreau (89) defends the second leg of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(Canadian Press via Nathan Dennett / AP)

Mathews broke the tie in the middle of the third period. He snatched Wild fourth-line right-wing Brandon Duheim off the Minnesota Blue Line and turned to the other side for a give-and-go goal with Mitch Marner.

Matthew went one goal ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Drysitel for the NHL lead.

Alex Kerfoot added an empty net in the last minute.

Petro Mrajak made 29 saves for Toronto. He was introduced to the struggling Jack Campbell.

“Every game is important, especially after not winning the last three matches,” Mrajak said. “So, there was a big reason to be patient in this game, and I think we waited for the right moment and there’s Matthews’ great game on the Blue Line and it’s over.”

Frederick Goodreau started scoring for Minnesota in the second half and Mathews tied 28 seconds later.

Cappo Kahkonen stopped 22 shots for Wild.

Wild: Saturday night in Calgary.

Maple Leafs: Saturday night in Detroit.

