Australia cancels Novak Djokovic visa again Number 1 tennis player not be able to travel to Australia for next 3 years

The Australian authorities has canceled the visa of tennis star Novak Djokovic for the second time. This implies he’ll now be deported from Australia. For that reason, the participation of this world primary tennis player within the first Grand Slam of the yr i.e. Australian Open seems to be suspicious. Not solely this, questions have additionally been raised on whether or not he’ll be able to take part on this prestigious tennis championship within the yr 2023 and 2024 as nicely.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke stated on Friday, January 14, 2022, that he had exercised his privileges as minister to revoke the visa of the 34-year-old Serbian player on public curiosity grounds. The Australian Open is about to begin three days later. Djokovic’s attorneys can attraction in opposition to it within the Federal Circuit and Household Court docket.

Hawke stated that he has taken this choice preserving in thoughts the general public curiosity for well being causes. He stated in an announcement, ‘The Morrison Authorities is dedicated to defending the Australian borders throughout this time of Corona epidemic.’

Melbourne immigration lawyer Kian Bone stated it will be troublesome for Djokovic’s attorneys to get the choice reversed in court docket. He stated, ‘It can be very troublesome for Djokovic to get permission to play within the Australian Open now. Now they do not even have time.

Attorneys should go to an obligation decide in Federal Circuit and Household Court docket or to a senior decide in Federal Court docket to get hold of two emergency orders. The primary order would be to cease his deportation and the second would be to instruct Hawke to restore Djokovic’s visa. Bone stated, ‘The second commandment is one thing that has by no means occurred earlier than. Very hardly ever does the court docket order the issuance of a visa to a member of the federal government.

Djokovic’s visa has been canceled for the second time. His visa was revoked by the Australia Border Pressure on arrival in Melbourne final week after he did not meet the factors required for medical exemption from Australia’s stringent coronavirus vaccination guidelines. He spent 4 nights within the Quarantine Resort. After this, on Monday, January 10, Federal Circuit Court docket Decide Anthony Kelly dominated in his favor.

Nevertheless, then public prosecutor Christopher Tran instructed the decide that Alex Hawke, the minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Immigration Companies and Multiculturalism, would resolve whether or not to train his private authority to revoke the visa.

To this, Decide Anthony Kelly stated, “If this particular person is deported from the nation in train of his proper to revoke his visa, he’ll not be able to come to Australia for three years.” Tran and his crew additionally confirmed that Djokovic would not be able to come to Australia for the next three years. Learn full information right here

Because of this if Djokovic’s attorneys attraction to the Federal Circuit and Household Court docket to revoke the visa and the choice does not go of their favor, then the world primary tennis player will not be able to travel to Australia for 3 years.