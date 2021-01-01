Australia coach Justin Langer: Usman Khwaja backs Justin Langer as Australia coach: Usman Khwaja backs Justin Langer

Unfriendly opener Usman Khwaja has come out in support of head coach Justin Langer, saying he should be retained until the Ashes and urging players not to underestimate him.Last week, a discussion in the Australian dressing room revealed that many players do not like Langer’s tough attitude and mood swings. Discussions began about his position as Australian coach.

But Khwaja, who had an argument with Langer in the UAE in 2018, followed the coach. He said players should focus on their performance instead of complaining through the media.

Khwaja said on his YouTube channel, ‘How do you feel about JL (anchor)? He may feel that the players are stabbing him in the back, and so on.

“That’s why he’s so frustrated,” he said. It looks really bad. This is something that players need to solve quickly. See that the coach’s mistake is not always 100 percent. Players don’t perform. Players have to take responsibility. Khwaja said, “Players have to perform well and it is not just a matter of one person. So it needs to be considered.

