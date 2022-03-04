Sports

Australia cricketer and leg spinner Shane Warne died in Thailand

Shane Warne Dies: The great personalities of the cricket world have expressed grief over the death of Shane Warne. Warne is suspected to have died of a heart attack.

Shane Warne Dies: Australia’s legendary cricketer and legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52. According to the information received, he has died in Thailand. It is being told that Warne died of a heart attack. However, no clear information has been revealed about the cause of death so far.

Hours before his death, Warne condoled the death of former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Rodney Marsh. He wrote- “Sad to hear the news of Marsh’s passing. He was our legend and an inspiration to many young boys and girls. Marsh has given a lot to cricket – especially to the players of Australia and England”.

Shane Warne passed away a few hours after this tweet. Sports personalities are quite shocked at the death of Shane Warne. Condoling his death, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said that he still cannot believe the news.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also expressed grief and said- “Can’t believe it. One of the great spinners, the one who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but it is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans”.

Apart from this, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has also condoled Warne’s death by tweeting. He wrote- “I really have no words, this is extremely sad. A legend and champion of our sport has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it”.

Warne is widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time. He has taken 708 wickets in test matches. Apart from this, he has also taken 293 wickets in One Day International matches. Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007. He has taken a total of 1001 wickets during his international career. Warne also played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.


