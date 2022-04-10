Australia PM scott morrison celebrates india australia trade deal with PM Narendra Modi favorite Khichadi – Australian PM himself made Narendra Modi’s favorite dish, posted photo on social media

The trade agreement between India and Australia is considered important for both the countries. Let us inform that the happiness of this agreement was expressed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a unique way. In fact, on Saturday, Scott Morrison prepared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘favourite dish’ khichdi made with a mixture of rice and lentils. He also posted pictures of it on social media.

Morrison posted two pictures on his social media handle. With which he wrote, “In the joy of our new trade deal with India, I have made Khichdi tonight. This is one of the favorite dishes of my dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hails from Gujarat. Let us tell you that Morrison has posted these pictures on both Facebook and Instagram.

Significantly, this is not the first time that Morrison has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media with his cooking skills. Earlier in May 2020, Morrison posted a picture of himself holding a tray filled with “skomosas”. Regarding this, he had expressed his intention that he would share it with PM Modi.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the popular Indian snack prepared by Scott was “delicious”.

Let us inform that on April 2, an economic cooperation and trade agreement was signed between India and Australia. PM Modi had said that bilateral trade between India and Australia will take from $27 billion to $45-50 billion in the coming 5 years. This is expected to create more than one million jobs in India.

Under this agreement, Australia will make 96.4 percent of imports from India duty-free by value. This includes furniture, sports goods, textiles, agriculture, footwear, jewellery, electronic products and machinery. The Australian Prime Minister described the agreement as a milestone. He said that this is the biggest investment by the Australian government in relation to India.